When will Tiger Woods play again in 2022? Next golf tournament explored

Tiger Woods is undoubtedly the most fantastic golfer the world has witnessed. Fans are always eager to see his mind-boggling shots in the hole.

Woods was on hiatus following a devastating car accident last year that forced him to stay away from the game, but not anymore. Tiger Woods is finally returning next month to play in a television golf event called The Match.

The series is scheduled to take place on December 10 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

Tiger Woods will team up with current World No. 1 golfer Rory McIlroy to play against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. While McIlroy, Spieth, and Thomas are debuting in The Match, Tiger Woods is set to play his third season.

Woods joined hands with The Match during its inaugural season in 2018 and then returned for the next season to register his first win in a team match against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. However, Woods has missed a few seasons and is finally returning.

It is important to note that The Match will be back for its seventh season, with the 12-hole tournament starting at 7 pm on December 10. The four-hour event will be televised on Turner Sports.

A quick recap of The Match's last seasons

The Match is a series of exhibition matches that began in 2018. The event features professional golfers competing in head-to-head tournaments and team events.

The Match is held twice yearly, and so far, it has successfully concluded six seasons. The year's first tournament is organized in the spring, and the next event is during Thanksgiving weekend.

Here is a quick recap of all the winners from the last six seasons.

Tiger vs. Phil

The inaugural season of The Match, titled Tiger Vs. Phil, featured the two golfers in a head-to-head match on November 23, 2018, at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Phil Mickelson clinched the trophy after 22 holes.

Champions For Charity

Champions for Charity was the second season of The Match, which took place on May 24, 2020, at the Medalist Golf Course in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning snatched the trophy from Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

Champions For Change

Champions for Change took place on November 27, 2020, at Stone Canyon Golf Club, Oro Valley, Arizona. Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley won against Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning.

The Match IV

The Match IV was also a team event in which Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers registered their win against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady with a score of 3 and 2. It was held at The Reserve in Moonlight, Basin Big Sky, Montana, on July 6, 2021.

Bryson vs. Brooks

In the fifth edition of The Match, Brooks Koepka walked out of the Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nevada, with a big smile, celebrating his victory against Bryson DeChambeau. In the tournament held on November 26, 2021, Brooks won with a score of 5 and 3.

Brady/Rogers vs. Allen/Mahomes

Tom Brady, who played in the second season, returned for the sixth edition of The Match alongside Aaron Rodgers to take on Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

The event was held at the Wynn Golf Course in Nevada on June 1, 2022, and Brady and Rogers emerged as the winners.

