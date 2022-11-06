When will Tiger Woods return to golf for "the match" in 2022?

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods is finally back on the green. He will play alongside World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, on December 10.

As reported by The Fried Egg, the golfers are set to face off in the latest edition of "The Match." It is a TV match series where Mallory, Thomas, and Spieth will make their debuts. However, this would be the third time Woods would compete in this competition.

TWLEGION @TWlegion Potentially a ‘busy’ December schedule shaping up for Tiger Woods?

Dec 1-4 - HERO WC | Albany

Dec 10 - The Match at Pelican Club

Dec 17-18 - PNC Championship | Orlando



Tiger Woods, the sixth consecutive PGA Tour winner, has been off the course for a while now. He was last seen at the 150th Open Championship in St. Andrews.

Tiger Woods has been struggling with his performances because of his health. In February last year, a devastating car accident forced him to be bedridden for three months. However, he returned for the Open Championship at St Andrew's but missed the cut.

His health has taken a toll on his progress, so he was out of the game. But he is finally returning, and fans are waiting to see him on the course again.

Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy's previous face-off

Though Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Rory McIlroy are all making their debuts in the TV series match. However, they have faced Tiger Woods before.

In September 2020, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas played alongside Tiger Woods at the Payne Valley Golf Club for a charity match.

Woods and Mallory also ventured into the business world together. They came together to launch a tech-infused exhibition series called TMRW Sports.

Although there is no relationship between TMRW and The Match series, both events featured top-rated sports stars. Steph Curry, Josh Allen, and Lewis Hamilton are also part of the TMRW sport.

Woods has completely disappeared from the course due to the injury, but he remains active on social media. However, he has rarely made any public appearances since last year. Undoubtedly, The Match will thus be a treat for his fans.

An inside look at "The Match"

The Match event started back in 2018 on Thanksgiving Day. Tiger Woods joined the inaugural series and played a head-to-head match against Phil Mickelson at Los Angeles, where Mickelson came out winner.

The following year, the event turned into a team matchup where Tiger teamed up with Peyton Manning and Phil with Tom Brady. Woods' team snatched the trophy from team Miceklson' this time.

TWLEGION @TWlegion : The Match is official. As first reported by #NEW : The Match is official. As first reported by @the_fried_egg @GolfDigest confirms that Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are taking on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in a 12 hole, made for TV match at Pelican GC outside Tampa on Dec 10th. Turner will have the 7 PM broadcast. 🚨#NEW: The Match is official. As first reported by @the_fried_egg, @GolfDigest confirms that Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are taking on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in a 12 hole, made for TV match at Pelican GC outside Tampa on Dec 10th. Turner will have the 7 PM broadcast. https://t.co/JueiT5H0M5

Tiger missed the next few editions, and he is finally back on the course this year. The event will follow last year's format, with Tiger Woods teaming up with Rory McIlroy in a match against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

The seventh edition of the TV competition will be broadcast on TNT. The 12 holes match's tee-off will start at around 7 p.m.

Last year, Tom Brady teamed up with Aaron Rodgers to take on Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Tom and Aaron registered won the face-off.

