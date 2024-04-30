When will Tiger Woods return to the PGA Tour? Upcoming schedule explored

Earlier this month, golf legend Tiger Woods suffered disappointment when he was not able to play his best golf at the 2024 Masters. Woods started his first two rounds decently, but a terrible third round saw him lose momentum. He eventually finished 60th on the leaderboard.

Since then, Woods has not been part of an event on the PGA Tour leading to questions about when he will return. The most ideal event where the 48-year-old will make his return is at the PGA Championship, set to be held at the Valhalla Golf Course from May 16 to May 19, 2024.

After his disappointing outing at the 2024 Masters, Tiger Woods mentioned that he would have to do his homework going forward at Valhalla, Pinehurst, and Troon. Golf legend said:

“I’m going to do my homework going forward at Valhalla, Pinehurst, and Troon, but that’s the game plan."

This statement from Tiger Woods indicates that when the PGA Tour goes to Valhalla Golf Course, he will be ready to take on some of the biggest names in golf. At the event, it will be interesting to see if Woods is able to do better than what he did at the 2024 Masters in Augusta.

Tiger Woods might be focused on playing one tournament a month

After Tiger Woods finished 60th at the 2024 Masters in Augusta, he missed the next two PGA events, the RBC Heritage Cup and the 2024 Zurich Classic. However, seeing Woods miss these events did not come as a surprise due to one of his statements in December.

In 2021, Woods suffered a major accident that took quite a toll on his physical condition. However, the 48-year-old was able to recover and return to the golf course. But, in December, Woods made a statement in which he said that he would look to play only one tournament going forward.

During an interview with Sky Sports, Woods mentioned playing one tournament a month seemed reasonable. He said:

"Once a month seems reasonable. It gives me a couple of weeks to recover and a week to tune up. Maybe I can get into the rhythm."

While Woods could not follow what he said and ended up playing more than one tournament after he said the above statement, maybe he is taking it seriously now. Regardless of what the scenario is, it will be interesting to follow Woods at the 2024 PGA Championship.