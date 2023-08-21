Where is the 2023 Ryder Cup being held? All you need to know about the venue

The world of golf is poised for an extraordinary spectacle as the eagerly awaited 2023 Ryder Cup prepares to unfold against the majestic backdrop of the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia, Rome, Italy.

The event is scheduled from September 29 to October 1 as the pinnacle of golfing competition takes center stage on this storied course.

Marco Simone Golf Club at the DS Automobiles Italian Open (Image via Getty)

Situated a mere 10 miles from the heart of Rome, the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club beckons with its pristine fairways and two distinct courses, an 18-hole Championship Course and a delightful 9-hole Resort Course. The legacy of the club is intertwined with the Marco Simone Castle, and ownership lies with architect Laura Biagiotti and her husband, Gianni Cigna.

Italy's maiden Ryder Cup voyage prompted a redesign that transformed the Marco Simone Golf Club into an arena of golfing excellence. European Golf Design, in collaboration with Tom Fazio II, built the whole design. The process initiated in August 2018 and culminating in March 2021, has crafted an arena fit for the world's premier golf competition.

As golf enthusiasts converge to witness the 2023 Ryder Cup, they will be treated to more than just world-class golf. The panoramic view encapsulates St. Peter's Basilica's magnificence and the timeless charm of the Marco Simone Castle.

With roots tracing back to Roman times, the castle's tower, erected around 1000 AD, evokes a sense of history that resonates with the tournament's gravity.

The 2023 Ryder Cup's star-studded squad

The spotlight shines on a star-studded lineup of players set to grace the 2023 Ryder Cup. Noteworthy names include Open champion Brian Harman, US Open victor Wyndham Clark, and the dynamic Max Homa.

Not to be overshadowed, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, Olympic conqueror Xander Schauffele, and Patrick Cantlay complete the formidable roster. A wildcard pick beckons Brooks Koepka, further fueling the intrigue.

43rd Ryder Cup 2021 (Image via Getty)

Recollections of the 2021 edition remain fresh as that Ryder Cup saw the USA emerge triumphant with a resounding 19-9 victory over the European contenders. This memory injects an extra layer of intensity into the forthcoming battle.

As the 2023 Ryder Cup approaches, anticipation mounts, echoing with the noise of spirited competition.

The Marco Simone Golf and Country Club is on the cusp of etching its name in Ryder Cup lore. The meticulous transformation, scenic vistas, and convergence of golfing titans converge in what promises to be an unforgettable chapter in the sport's history.

As the world holds its breath, Italy's debut as a Ryder Cup host stands as a testament to the game's global reach and enduring legacy.