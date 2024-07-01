Where is the 2024 John Deere Classic being played? Know all about the venue

The PGA Tour heads to Illinois where the John Deere Classic will be played from July 4-7. The $8 million purse event features defending champion Sepp Straka and some Major champions such as Jason Day, Jordan Spieth and Lucas Glover.

The John Deere Classic has been played since the 2000 edition at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. It is a course built in 2000 and designed by Donald Weibring.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The course has 7,289 yards and is par 71. Its rating is 75.8 and its slope is 144. The current venue of the John Deere Classic is managed by the PGA Tour as part of its Tournament Players Club.

The course record is 59, achieved by Paul Goydos during the first round of the 2010 John Deere Classic. As an interesting fact, that same day Steve Striker shot a score of 60 and ended up winning the tournament.

The record for 72 holes at TPC Deere Run is 257 achieved by Michael Kim when he won the 2018 John Deere Classic. In that edition, Kim posted rounds of 63, 64, 64 and 66 to finish 8 strokes ahead of Joel Dahmen, Sam Ryder, Francesco Molinari and Bronson Burgoon.

A look at the history of the John Deere Classic

Prior to being played at TPC Deere Run, the John Deere Classic was played at Crow Valley Country Club in Iowa (1971-1974), from where it moved to Oakwood Country Club (1975-1999).

The event was inaugurated in 1971 as the Quad Cities Open Invitational. Deane Beman, who would later become Commissioner of the PGA Tour, won the first two editions.

The event has been the scene of several important events. Playing in the 1979 edition, Sam Snead became the first player to score his age in a PGA Tour tournament. He carded a 67 during the second round.

Another fact was Michelle Wie West's two participations in 2005 and 2006. In 2005, she missed the cut by two strokes and in 2006, she withdrew after a first round score of 6 over.

The multi-winners of the event are led by Donald Weibring and Steve Striker, with three victories each. Other multi-winners include Beman, Scott Hoch, David Frost and Jordan Spieth.

Spieth himself became newsworthy by winning his first trophy (2013) before his 20th birthday. He thus became the first teenager to win on the PGA Tour since 1931.

The aggregate and to par records for the event (27 under 257) were posted by Michael Kim in 2018. Kim himself set the event's largest margin of victory that year (8 strokes).

Among the winners of the tournament are several Major champions. These include Dave Stockton, Payne Stewart, David Toms, Steve Jones, Vijay Singh, Zach Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman, Bryson DeChambeau and Lucas Glover.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback