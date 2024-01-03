Where are the 2024 men's major championships being held? Exploring the venues, including Augusta National and Pinehurst 

Men's major tournaments are the most prestigious golf competitions in the world. The golfers are best known for the number of majors they have won in their careers.

Two players, Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman, won their first major in 2023. Brooks Koepka was the only LIV golfer to win a major in 2023, while Jon Rahm secured his first green jacket. As the calendar flips, fans have new hopes and excitement to know who will win the tournaments in 2024.

The venues for all four majors—the Masters, the PGA Championship, the US Open, and the Open Championship — have been revealed. Below is a detailed analysis of all the venues for the 2024 men's majors.

2024 Masters venue

Augusta National Golf Club (Image via Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

The Master is the first major of the year. In 2024, the tournament will return to its permanent venue, Augusta National Golf Course. The venue has been hosting the tournament since its inception in 1934.

The golf course was designed by Bobby Jones and Alister Mackenzie and is 7,510 yards long. It's a 72-par course with a slope rating of 137. Nick Price and Greg Norman hold the record for shooting the lowest round (63) at the venue.

The 2024 Masters will take place at the venue from April 11 to 14. Jon Rahm is the defending champion.

2024 PGA Championship venue

Valhalla Golf Club (Image via Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

The 2024 PGA Championship will take place at Valhalla Golf Club from May 16 to 19. The tournament was last held at the venue in 2014 when Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy registered a one-stroke victory over Phil Mickelson. Last year, it was played at Oak Hill East Course in Rochester, New York.

The Valhalla Golf Club is located in Louisville, Kentucky. It was designed by legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus in 1986. It is around 7,458 yards in length and has a slope rating of 148.

Jose Maria Olazabal and Michael Block hold the record for hitting the lowest round at the venue. They both played a round of 63.

2024 US Open venue

Pinehurst No. 2 (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The third men's major is the US Open, which generally takes place in June. Like the PGA Championship, it is held annually at different places and does not have a permanent venue. In 2024, the major will be held at Pinehurst No. 2 golf course from June 13 to 16.

The Pinehurst resort is best known for its golf courses. It has nine 18-hole courses and the No. 2 course was designed by Donald J. Ross. The venue is around 7,588 yards long and has a slope rating of 138.

2024 Open Championship venue

Royal Troon (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Open Championship, also known as the British Open, is one of the oldest golf tournaments in the world. It has been taking place since 1860 and usually takes place at the selected links golf courses in the UK.

In 2024, the Open Championship will take place at the Royal Troon from July 18 to 21. The tournament was last conducted at this location in 2016 when Henrik Stenson emerged victorious.

Royal Troon Golf Course is located in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland. The course was designed by George Strath and is 7,175 yards long.