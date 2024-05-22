Where to buy US Open 2024 tickets? Availability, official resale, price and more

After the conclusion of the 2024 PGA Championship, the US Open is the next Major golf fans are looking forward to. This year's edition of the tournament will begin on June 13 and conclude on June 16. The event will take place at Pinehurst No. 2, in California, USA.
Given the aura of the tournament, the 2024 US Open will feature some massive names from the world of golf. One such player who will play for sure is Tiger Woods. After a disappointing performance at the 2024 PGA Championship, Woods confirmed he would return to the US Open in June.
Hence, due to the history of the tournament and players like Woods, there will be a lot of demand for tickets. The tickets for the 2024 US Open can be accessed through the event's official website. As per the website, the tickets will be delivered via AXS Guest Services. All information regarding the official resale is also available on the same website.
Now, let's take a look at the price breakdown:
Exploring the ticket prices for the US Open 2024
The prices of tickets for the 2024 US Open are as follows:
Carolina Club
- Carolina Club 5-day ticket package: $3600 + fees
- Wednesday - Carolina Club: $450 + fees
- Thursday - Carolina Club: $750 + fees
- Friday - Carolina Club: $850 + fees
- Saturday - Carolina Club: $900 + fees
- Sunday - Carolina Club: $850 + fees
The Garden Featuring Corona Premier
- Weekly Garden Featuring Corona Premier Package: $1250 + fees
- Monday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $80 + fees
- Tuesday: Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $90 + fees
- Wednesday: Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $110 + fees
- Thursday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $260 + fees
- Friday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $300 + fees
- Saturday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $325 + fees
- Sunday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $300 + fees
Reserved Grandstand
- Thursday - Reserved Grandstand: $325 + fees
- Friday - Reserved Grandstand: $350 + fees
- Saturday - Reserved Grandstand: $375 + fees
- Sunday - Reserved Grandstand: $350 + fees
Gallery
- Weekly Gallery Package: $900 + fees
- Monday - Gallery Package: $65 + fees
- Tuesday - Gallery Package: $75 + fees
- Wednesday - Gallery Package: $90 + fees
- Thursday - Gallery Package: $175 + fees
- Friday - Gallery Package: $225 + fees
- Saturday - Gallery Package: $235 + fees
- Sunday - Gallery Package: $225 + fees
Trophy Club
- Monday - Trophy Club: $95 + fees
- Tuesday - Trophy Club: $100 + fees
- Wednesday - Trophy Club: Sold Out
1895 Club
- 1895 Club 5-day ticket package: Sold Out
- Wednesday - 1895 Club: $1500 + fees
- Thursday - 1895 Club: Sold Out
- Friday - 1895 Club: Sold Out
- Saturday - 1895 Club: $2500 + fees
- Sunday - 1895 Club: $2500 + fees