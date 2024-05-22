  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Where to buy US Open 2024 tickets? Availability, official resale, price and more

Where to buy US Open 2024 tickets? Availability, official resale, price and more

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified May 22, 2024 13:00 GMT
U.S. Open - Final Round
Fans during a previous edition of the U.S. Open

After the conclusion of the 2024 PGA Championship, the US Open is the next Major golf fans are looking forward to. This year's edition of the tournament will begin on June 13 and conclude on June 16. The event will take place at Pinehurst No. 2, in California, USA.

Given the aura of the tournament, the 2024 US Open will feature some massive names from the world of golf. One such player who will play for sure is Tiger Woods. After a disappointing performance at the 2024 PGA Championship, Woods confirmed he would return to the US Open in June.

youtube-cover

Hence, due to the history of the tournament and players like Woods, there will be a lot of demand for tickets. The tickets for the 2024 US Open can be accessed through the event's official website. As per the website, the tickets will be delivered via AXS Guest Services. All information regarding the official resale is also available on the same website.

Now, let's take a look at the price breakdown:

Exploring the ticket prices for the US Open 2024

Tiger Woods during the 2020 U.S. Open
Tiger Woods during the 2020 U.S. Open

The prices of tickets for the 2024 US Open are as follows:

Carolina Club

  • Carolina Club 5-day ticket package: $3600 + fees
  • Wednesday - Carolina Club: $450 + fees
  • Thursday - Carolina Club: $750 + fees
  • Friday - Carolina Club: $850 + fees
  • Saturday - Carolina Club: $900 + fees
  • Sunday - Carolina Club: $850 + fees

The Garden Featuring Corona Premier

  • Weekly Garden Featuring Corona Premier Package: $1250 + fees
  • Monday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $80 + fees
  • Tuesday: Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $90 + fees
  • Wednesday: Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $110 + fees
  • Thursday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $260 + fees
  • Friday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $300 + fees
  • Saturday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $325 + fees
  • Sunday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $300 + fees

Reserved Grandstand

  • Thursday - Reserved Grandstand: $325 + fees
  • Friday - Reserved Grandstand: $350 + fees
  • Saturday - Reserved Grandstand: $375 + fees
  • Sunday - Reserved Grandstand: $350 + fees

Gallery

  • Weekly Gallery Package: $900 + fees
  • Monday - Gallery Package: $65 + fees
  • Tuesday - Gallery Package: $75 + fees
  • Wednesday - Gallery Package: $90 + fees
  • Thursday - Gallery Package: $175 + fees
  • Friday - Gallery Package: $225 + fees
  • Saturday - Gallery Package: $235 + fees
  • Sunday - Gallery Package: $225 + fees

Trophy Club

  • Monday - Trophy Club: $95 + fees
  • Tuesday - Trophy Club: $100 + fees
  • Wednesday - Trophy Club: Sold Out

1895 Club

  • 1895 Club 5-day ticket package: Sold Out
  • Wednesday - 1895 Club: $1500 + fees
  • Thursday - 1895 Club: Sold Out
  • Friday - 1895 Club: Sold Out
  • Saturday - 1895 Club: $2500 + fees
  • Sunday - 1895 Club: $2500 + fees

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी