Where to buy US Open 2024 tickets? Availability, official resale, price and more

After the conclusion of the 2024 PGA Championship, the US Open is the next Major golf fans are looking forward to. This year's edition of the tournament will begin on June 13 and conclude on June 16. The event will take place at Pinehurst No. 2, in California, USA.

Given the aura of the tournament, the 2024 US Open will feature some massive names from the world of golf. One such player who will play for sure is Tiger Woods. After a disappointing performance at the 2024 PGA Championship, Woods confirmed he would return to the US Open in June.

Hence, due to the history of the tournament and players like Woods, there will be a lot of demand for tickets. The tickets for the 2024 US Open can be accessed through the event's official website. As per the website, the tickets will be delivered via AXS Guest Services. All information regarding the official resale is also available on the same website.

Now, let's take a look at the price breakdown:

Exploring the ticket prices for the US Open 2024

Tiger Woods during the 2020 U.S. Open

The prices of tickets for the 2024 US Open are as follows:

Carolina Club

Carolina Club 5-day ticket package: $3600 + fees

$3600 + fees Wednesday - Carolina Club: $450 + fees

$450 + fees Thursday - Carolina Club: $750 + fees

$750 + fees Friday - Carolina Club: $850 + fees

$850 + fees Saturday - Carolina Club: $900 + fees

$900 + fees Sunday - Carolina Club: $850 + fees

The Garden Featuring Corona Premier

Weekly Garden Featuring Corona Premier Package: $1250 + fees

$1250 + fees Monday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $80 + fees

$80 + fees Tuesday: Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $90 + fees

$90 + fees Wednesday: Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $110 + fees

$110 + fees Thursday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $260 + fees

$260 + fees Friday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $300 + fees

$300 + fees Saturday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $325 + fees

$325 + fees Sunday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $300 + fees

Reserved Grandstand

Thursday - Reserved Grandstand: $325 + fees

$325 + fees Friday - Reserved Grandstand: $350 + fees

$350 + fees Saturday - Reserved Grandstand: $375 + fees

$375 + fees Sunday - Reserved Grandstand: $350 + fees

Gallery

Weekly Gallery Package: $900 + fees

$900 + fees Monday - Gallery Package: $65 + fees

$65 + fees Tuesday - Gallery Package: $75 + fees

$75 + fees Wednesday - Gallery Package: $90 + fees

$90 + fees Thursday - Gallery Package: $175 + fees

$175 + fees Friday - Gallery Package: $225 + fees

$225 + fees Saturday - Gallery Package: $235 + fees

$235 + fees Sunday - Gallery Package: $225 + fees

Trophy Club

Monday - Trophy Club: $95 + fees

$95 + fees Tuesday - Trophy Club: $100 + fees

$100 + fees Wednesday - Trophy Club: Sold Out

1895 Club

1895 Club 5-day ticket package: Sold Out

Sold Out Wednesday - 1895 Club: $1500 + fees

$1500 + fees Thursday - 1895 Club: Sold Out

Sold Out Friday - 1895 Club: Sold Out

Sold Out Saturday - 1895 Club: $2500 + fees

$2500 + fees Sunday - 1895 Club: $2500 + fees