Where is the John Deere Classic 2023 being held? All you need to know about the PGA Tour event venue

The John Deere Classic, one of the PGA Tour's most eagerly awaited events, is scheduled to take place from July 6 to July 9, 2023. Top golfers from all around the world will compete in this prestigious tournament for a piece of the astounding $7,400,000 payout.

The John Deere Classic will take place at Silvis, Illinois' legendary TPC Deere Run. Since the tournament's first edition in 2000, the TPC Deere Run has been the host and has won plenty of praise for its difficult but beautiful layout.

The TPC Deere Run offers a beautiful site for both players and spectators at 3100 Heather Knoll in Silvis. The 18-hole course has several distinctive challenges, including strategically placed bunkers and undulating greens, which should lead to some thrilling rounds at the John Deere Classic.

Golf anticipate exhilarating scenes as professionals navigate the course, demonstrating their abilities and tactics at the tournament.

TPC (Tournament Players Club) Over: John Deere Classic's Venue

The TPC (Tournament Players Club) is a well-known network of public and exclusive golf facilities run by the PGA Tour. Many of these golf courses have had the honour of playing host to significant PGA Tour competitions, while others have served as well-liked stops on the Korn Ferry Tour or PGA Tour Champions.

The PGA event was held at Harding Park in 2020, marking the first time a TPC course had hosted a major event.

TPC Sawgrass, which is situated in Florida's Ponte Vedra Beach, is the PGA Tour's signature TPC course. The PGA Tour's main office is located on this renowned course, which was created in 1980.

TPC courses are expertly designed to suit the sizable crowds that congregate for prestigious events. They offer a remarkable golfing experience to players and spectators alike.

The PGA Tour holds a desire to conduct tournaments on their own courses, keeping all revenues without splitting them with other course owners. This was one of the driving motivations behind their development of the TPC network.

The Transformation of TPC: A Collaboration with Heritage Golf Group

The PGA Tour and Heritage Golf Group agreed into a deal in 2007 to sell four TPC golf courses: TPC Eagle Trace, TPC Michigan, TPC Piper Glen, and TPC Prestancia. These courses still proudly sport the TPC logo despite the ownership shift﻿.

A licencing arrangement allowed TPC Tampa Bay to preserve its TPC designation and become the sixth course to join Heritage Golf Group in February 2008.

