Where is LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 being played? All you need to know about the venue

LIV Golf's next stop is LIV Golf Mexico City, after the completion of LIV Golf Miami, where Marc Leishman won the event with 6 under. The LIV Golf Mexico City will take place at the Club de Golf Chapultepec, which was built by former US Open winner Willie Smith.

Ad

Smith died before finishing the venue, and it was completed by his brother, Alex Smith. The venue finally opened in 1921. Later, in 1972, the course was renovated by Percy Clifford.

The LIV Golf Mexico City will start this week, and it will be a 3-day event played over 54 holes. Here's the detailed plan for the three tournament days:

Friday, April 25th

11:00 AM – Gates, hospitality, and fan village open

1:05 PM – Shotgun start for day one of the match

Ad

Trending

45 mins after the match – Hospitality ends

6:00 PM – Golf, but Louder with Belanova at the stage

8:00 PM – Fan village and gates close

Saturday, April 26th

10:00 AM – Gates, hospitality, and fan village open

12:05 PM – Shotgun start for the second day

45 mins after play – Hospitality ends

5:00 PM – Golf, but Louder with Alok at the stage

7:00 PM – Fan village and gates close

Sunday, April 27th

10:00 AM – Gates, hospitality, and fan village open

12:05 PM – Shotgun start for the last round

Ad

After the golf – Podium Ceremony at the Concert Stage

After the Podium ceremony, Hospitality ends

6:00 PM – Fan village and gates close

What is the prize money distribution of the LIV Golf Mexico City?

The total purse of the LIV Golf Mexico Open is $25 million, and out of the total purse, $4 million will go to the individual winner and $2,250,000 will go to the second-place holder. The third, fourth, and fifth place finishers will receive $1,500,000, $1,000,000, and $800,000, respectively. Here's a list of all the standings and the money each will receive:

Ad

INDIVIDUAL

WINNER: $4,000,000

2: $2,250,000

3: $1,500,000

4: $1,000,000

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $442,500

10: $405,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $320,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $148,000

36: $145,000

37: $143,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $135,000

41: $133,000

42: $130,000

43: $128,000

44: $128,000

45: $125,000

46: $125,000

47: $123,000

48: $120,000

49: $60,000

50: $60,000

51: $60,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

The winning team will earn $3,000,000 at the LIV Golf Mexico City, and the second-place and third-place holders will receive $1,500,000 and $500,000, respectively. Here's the list of team standings and the money they will bank:

WINNER: $3,000,000 (between four players)

2: $1,500,000

3: $500,000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More