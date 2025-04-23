Where is LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 being played? All you need to know about the venue

LIV Golf's next stop is LIV Golf Mexico City, after the completion of LIV Golf Miami, where Marc Leishman won the event with 6 under. The LIV Golf Mexico City will take place at the Club de Golf Chapultepec, which was built by former US Open winner Willie Smith.
Smith died before finishing the venue, and it was completed by his brother, Alex Smith. The venue finally opened in 1921. Later, in 1972, the course was renovated by Percy Clifford.
The LIV Golf Mexico City will start this week, and it will be a 3-day event played over 54 holes. Here's the detailed plan for the three tournament days:
Friday, April 25th
11:00 AM – Gates, hospitality, and fan village open
1:05 PM – Shotgun start for day one of the match
45 mins after the match – Hospitality ends
6:00 PM – Golf, but Louder with Belanova at the stage
8:00 PM – Fan village and gates close
Saturday, April 26th
10:00 AM – Gates, hospitality, and fan village open
12:05 PM – Shotgun start for the second day
45 mins after play – Hospitality ends
5:00 PM – Golf, but Louder with Alok at the stage
7:00 PM – Fan village and gates close
Sunday, April 27th
10:00 AM – Gates, hospitality, and fan village open
12:05 PM – Shotgun start for the last round
After the golf – Podium Ceremony at the Concert Stage
After the Podium ceremony, Hospitality ends
6:00 PM – Fan village and gates close
What is the prize money distribution of the LIV Golf Mexico City?
The total purse of the LIV Golf Mexico Open is $25 million, and out of the total purse, $4 million will go to the individual winner and $2,250,000 will go to the second-place holder. The third, fourth, and fifth place finishers will receive $1,500,000, $1,000,000, and $800,000, respectively. Here's a list of all the standings and the money each will receive:
INDIVIDUAL
WINNER: $4,000,000
2: $2,250,000
3: $1,500,000
4: $1,000,000
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $442,500
10: $405,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $320,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $148,000
36: $145,000
37: $143,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $135,000
41: $133,000
42: $130,000
43: $128,000
44: $128,000
45: $125,000
46: $125,000
47: $123,000
48: $120,000
49: $60,000
50: $60,000
51: $60,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
The winning team will earn $3,000,000 at the LIV Golf Mexico City, and the second-place and third-place holders will receive $1,500,000 and $500,000, respectively. Here's the list of team standings and the money they will bank:
WINNER: $3,000,000 (between four players)
2: $1,500,000
3: $500,000