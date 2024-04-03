Where is LIV Golf playing this weekend? Venue, schedule, timings and more 

LIV Golf returns this week with its fifth stop of the season, which is scheduled to take place in Miami. The event will serve as a prelude to the first major of the season for the circuit players, as The Masters will be played just one week later.

LIV Golf Miami will be played at the Blue Monster Course at Trump National Doral. It is a 7,701-yard, par-72 course designed by renowned architect Dick Wilson (Bay Hill, The Greenbrier, PGA National).

The course was inaugurated in 1962 and has hosted several important tournaments, including two on the LIV Golf calendar. The Doral Championship of the PGA Tour was played there between 1962 and 2006, as well as the World Golf Championship - Cadillac Championship between 2007 and 2016. The 2022 and 2023 LIV Team Championships were also played there.

Trump National Doral has hosted other tournaments, such as the Shell Tour Championship of the PGA Tour Latinoamérica and The Office Depot tournament of the LPGA Tour.

The course record is 61 and has been held by Stephen Ames since 2000. Current LIV stars Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed, as well as Greg Norman himself, have all won at least once at Doral. Bubba Watson has finished second three times there.

The event will have the added attraction of being Anthony Kim's first official start in the United States, following his return to professional golf after 12 years away from competitive activity.

Other important details about LIV Golf Miami

This is the third time that LIV Golf comes to Miami, but it is in the individual format for the first time. The winning teams there have been 4Aces GC (2022) and Crushers GC (2023).

Miami's LIV event will be played April 5-7. Like every event on the circuit, it will be played over 54 holes, with a shotgun start. Tee times will be 1:15 pm (Eastern Time) for the first two rounds, and 1:05 pm (Eastern Time) on Sunday.

The purse for the event will be the same that the circuit allocates for each of its tournaments: $25 million, $20 million for the individual purse and $5 million for the team competition. The winners' share (individual) is $4 million.

The event can be followed live through several platforms (The CW Network airs the League in 100% of U.S. markets):

1st Round: Live on The CW App, LIVGolfPlus and LIV YouTube channel

Live on The CW App, LIVGolfPlus and LIV YouTube channel 2nd Rournd: Live on The CW, LIVGolfPlus and LIV YouTube channel

Live on The CW, LIVGolfPlus and LIV YouTube channel 3rd Round: Live on The CW, LIVGolfPlus and LIV YouTube channel

In the rest of the world, the tournament can be followed through the LIVGolfPlus app, Live and On Demand and free of charge. The app is available for download on iOS, Android FireTV, and on LIVGolfPlus.com. Several international television stations are also broadcasting the event.