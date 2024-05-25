Where is the PGA Championship 2025? All you need to know about the venue

The 2025 PGA Championship will be held in May at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. Quail Hollow Club will host the PGA Championship for the second time in 2025. It is one of the best courses located in the south-eastern part of the United States.

The Quail Hollow Club opened in 1961 and was designed by George Cobb. The first PGA Championship was played in August 2017. Justin Thomas the descendants of PGA Professionals won the 99th PGA Championship in 2017 at the Quail Hollow Club.

After winning the 2017 PGA Championship, Justin Thomas said as quoted by the PGA Championship:

“For this to be my first (Major Championship victory) and have my Dad (PGA Master Professional Mike Thomas) here, and I know Grandpa (the late PGA Member Paul Thomas) was watching at home ... was pretty cool. It’s just a great win for the family.”

Expand Tweet

The Quail Hollow Club hosted other tournaments Kemper Open from 1969 to 1979, the World Seniors Invitational from 1980 to 1989, the Wells Fargo Championship since 2003, and many more.

Quail Hollow Club: The Golf Course

The golf course is located at Gleneagles Road in Charlotte, NC. The course is known for its beautiful greens and the Piedmont region consists of a terrain that makes the game more difficult for golfer.

The golf course has been through several changes including some holes modified by Arnold Palmer in 1986. Later it was redesigned by Tom Fazio in 1997, and again some holes were changed in 2016 by Fazio.

The par-four 14th is 346 yards from the championship tees and is a dogleg that can be reached with a solid tee shot. The par is surrounded by a 15-acre lake from the left side and the land on the right ends with a smoothly drifting water slope.

Rory McIlroy walking towards his 17th hole at the Quail Hollow Club (Image via Getty)

Two bunkers can be found on the front side on the left and in the middle. The area ends with green slopes steeply down to the lake. The shots ending up being hit on the left side can lead to danger in the game.

The 17-hole measures 221 yards with a rock wall that surrounds this section of the lake and forms a border around the left and front of the green. The course measures a of total 6500 square feet green with only six feet dividing the surface edge and water. The right area is mostly used for the stray shots.

The Quail Hollow Club consists of Champions Park which was built back in 2004. It is located in the middle of the Ninth and Tenth Fairways. There is a rock structure in trees with the names of Kemper winners and World Senior winners commemorating their victory.