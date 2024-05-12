Where is Sepp Straka from? Exploring his birthplace, ethnicity and more

31-year-old Sepp Straka was born on May 1, 1993, in Vienna, Austria. He lived in Vienna and shifted with his family to Valdosta, Georgia when he was 14. He completed his studies at the University of Georgia. He has a twin brother named Sam, who also played for the golf team of the University of Georgia.

Sepp started playing professionally in 2016. He is the first Austrian to gain a PGA Tour card and has two wins till now. Straka participated in the Men's Individual Stroke Play representing Austria at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

This was not the first time Sepp played for his nation. Despite living in the United States during his college days, he returned to play for the Austrian team that was placed second in the European Boys Team Championship back in 2011 where Spain emerged victorious, led by Jon Rahm.

How was Sepp Straka's performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Bernd Wiesberger, the No.62, decided not to play at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, so his spot was taken by Sepp Straka. With his success on the Korn Ferry Tour, Straka grabbed the opportunity.

Expand Tweet

Straka took the lead at Tokyo Olympics 2020 with three birdies in a row, before hitting four birdies on the front nine. He began with a powerful drive to 70 yards on the 400-yard 13th hole, leaving him with a 10-foot wedge. Sepp Straka said (via The New Indian Express);

“I wasn't close to qualifying back then but I was watching and it was seemed like a cool event, and everybody that I knew that went over there and played just raved about it, So I knew at that point that was going to be on my radar and definitely wanted to play well so I could play my way in.”

Sepp Straka at Tokyo Olympics 2020 (Image via Getty)

He set a record-tying 63 with the Australian Marcus Fraser who did so at Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Sam, twin brother of Sepp, was caddying for him at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Straka said (via The New Indian Express):

“It was a dream come true for us to be out there together and we had a blast out there, It was a day that will be in my memory forever.”

Sepp Straka led at the Olympics in the opening, setting a scoring record.