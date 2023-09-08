Where is Shubhankar Sharma from? Exploring Irish Open 2023 leader’s ethnicity, birthplace, and more

Shubhankar Sharma is having a really good time at the K Club - Ryder Course in the ongoing 2023 Irish Open. He is currently leading the table and has a one-stroke lead against all the tied second players.

The 27-year-old is an Indian-origin professional golfer. He was born on July 21, 1996, in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. He attended Bal Bhawan School in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Sharma decided to turn professional in 2013. Before joining the Asian Tour and European Tour, he played on the Professional Golf Tour of India. At the beginning of his career, he was part of the Asian Development Tour. His first breakout performance came at the Panasonic Open India in 2014, where he finished fourth on the leaderboard.

Shubhankar Sharma is a vegetarian due to religious beliefs and has never eaten meat in his entire life. Interestingly, he also has an allergy to gluten.

A look at Shubhankar Sharma's golf career so far

During 2015-2017, the Indian golfer was actively playing on the Asian Tour. In the 2015 TAKE Solutions India Masters, he lost to S. Chikkarangappa in a playoff.

After his consistent performances, Shubhankar Sharma got a chance to play on the European Tour. He finished inside the top 10 on the leaderboard of the 2017 Maybank Championship.

His first professional victory came in 2014 when he defeated Rashid Khan and Sanjay Kumar in the Cochin Masters, a Professional Golf Tour of India event.

After defeating Erik van Rooyen by three strokes in the 2017 Joburg Open, Sharma registered his first Asian Tour and European Tour Victory.

Later on, in 2018, he defeated Jorge Campillo by two strokes in the Maybank Championship, to register his second victory on both the Tours. This was also his last win since then.

Here are the professional events won by Shubhankar Sharma:

Professional Golf Tour of India

2014 - Cochin Masters

2016 - PGTI Players Championship

2016 - Kolkata Classic

2016 - Tata Open

2017 - TAKE Open Golf Championship

2017 - McLeod Russel Tour Championship

Asian Tour and European Tour

2017 - Joburg Open

2018 - Maybank Championship

Shubhankar Sharma has participated in four golf major tournaments at least once in his career. He has played in the Open Championship three times so far and made the cut in all those appearances.

In the 2023 Open Championship, he finished tied eighth on the leaderboard, his best performance in the majors so far. He is also the fourth Indian player to have played in the Masters Tournament.

Back in 2018, Sharma received the Arjuna Award, India's second-highest sporting award, by then President Ram Nath Kovind.