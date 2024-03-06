The TPC Sawgrass will hold The Players Championship 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach from March 14-17.

Since 1982, TPC Sawgrass has been hosting this championship. Six years later, the tournament was renamed “The Players Championship” from “Tournament Players Championship”, Before 1982, the tournament took place at different venues such as Sawgrass Country Club, Inverrary Country Club, Colonial Country Club, and Atlanta Country Club.

The first Players Championship was organized by Deane Beman, who was the PGA Tour commissioner at that time. Subsequently, it was held in Marietta at Atlanta Country Club during its launch season in 1974. During the next two years, it moved to Colonial Country Club Fort Worth and Inverrary Country Club, Lauderhill.

In 1977, The Players Championship moved to Ponte Vedra Beach’s Sawgrass County club, which went on to host five editions of the tournament. Since 1982, it has been played on the adjacent Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

TPC Sawgrass is popular for its Stadium Course which will host The Players Championship 2024. This course features a Valley Course which was designed by famous golf course architects Pete and Alice Dye. It is considered one of the most difficult golf courses worldwide.

The Stadium Course was designed solely for The Players Championship. Fans at TPC Sawgrass are seated on raised grassy knolls, and it has a famous hole par-3 on the 17th known as “Island Green”. It is one of golf's most recognized and challenging holes with water all around.

Below is the list of Players Championship venues:

1982–present: TPC Sawgrass, Stadium Course, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

1977–1981: Sawgrass Country Club

1976: Inverrary Country Club, East Course, Lauderhill

1975: Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

1974: Atlanta Country Club, Marietta, Georgia

More about the 2024 The Players Championship:

The 2024 Players Championship will be held at The Stadium Course at Florida’s TPC Sawgrass from Thursday, March 14 through Sunday, March 17.

This tournament will feature PGA Tour players including Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas, Ludwig Aberg, Xander Schauffele, and last year's champion Scottie Scheffler.

With a purse of $25 million, the winner of the tournament will receive a substantial $4.5 million prize.