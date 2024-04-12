Which golfer has the worst score in the Masters history? Lowest scores at Augusta explored

The Masters has witnessed history as well as iconic moments leading to it being a one of its kind prestigious tournament. Some setbacks are also noticed. Charles Kunkle Jr. holds the record for the worst score at the Masters.

Charles Kunkle Jr., a veteran from Pennsylvania, participated in the Masters as an amateur in 1956, which also included legends such as Ben Hogan and Sam Snead.

Over the course of 18 holes, Kunkle scored five bogeys and four double bogeys leading to a total of 85 strokes without even a single birdie in the second round. He started his third round with a triple bogey on the first hole, marking the beginning of a terrible outing. The record of 340 strokes in those four rounds is the highest cumulative score ever witnessed at the Masters.

Lowest scores at the Masters

Lowest Score, 72 holes: 268 - Dustin Johnson (2020)

Dustin Johnson owns the record for the lowest overall score at the Masters in 2020 with 268 strokes. Tiger Woods (1997) and Jordan Speith (2015) owned the record until Johnson won the tournament in 2020. He achieved victory including 65s in both the first and third rounds.

Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im could have also captured the green jacket regardless of their 273 scores which were tied for the best eighth marks in Masters history.

Lowest Score: 63- Two players

Nick Price, third round in 1986

Greg Norman, first round in 1996

This score has been achieved twice in the history of the Masters, firstly by Nick Price and then by Greg Norman. Price set his record on the third day of the tournament in 1986, and this score led to his best finish at the Masters.

A decade later, Norman bagged the same score at the opening of the 1996 Masters which gave him a two-stroke lead over Phil Mickelson. Norman led the tournament until he frittered it away with a 78 in the final round of the Masters tournament.

Here's a list of golfers who have carded 273 or fewer in the Masters tournament during four days. All the players won the tournament the year they achieved these milestones.

Golfer Score Year Dustin Johnson 268 2020 Tiger Woods 270 1997 Jordan Spieth 270 2015 Raymond Floyd 271 1976 Jack Nicklaus 271 1965 Tiger Woods 272 2001 Phil Mickelson 272 2010 Patrick Reed 273 2018