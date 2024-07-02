Which golfers qualified for the 2024 Open Championship through the final qualifying? Full list explored

With less than two weeks to go until the start of The Open Championship, the final qualifying tournaments were held on Tuesday, July 2. In this way, 16 players secured their spots to play at Royal Troon starting on July 14.

The final qualifiers were played at four venues: Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports, and West Lancashire. Each venue awarded four tickets to The Open Championship.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Burnham & Berrow event was won by Justin Rose and amateur Dominic Clemont, who were tied with a score of 8 under. A playoff was required to determine the other two qualifiers, as Anirban Lahiri, Abraham Ancer, and Charlie Lindh were tied with a score of 5 under. Eventually, Lahiri was eliminated.

In the Dundonald Links qualifier, Sam Hutsby won with a score of 8 under. Angel Hidalgo and amateur Liam Nolan finished second with a score of 5 under. The last ticket went to Jack McDonald, who defeated Daniel Young and Tim Widding in a playoff.

In Royal Cinque Ports, Matthew Southgate took medalist honors with a score of 6 under. Elvis Smylie and amateur Jaime Montojo earned their respective tickets by finishing second, while another amateur, Luis Masaveu, defeated Branden Grace and Jamie Rutherford in a playoff to earn a spot in The Open Championship.

Finally, the West Lancashire qualifier was won by amateurs Matthew Dodd-Berrie and Sam Horsfield, both with scores of 6 under. The other two tickets went to Daniel Brown and Masahiro Kawamura.

Prominent players who failed to qualify for The Open Championship

Several top players failed in their attempt to reach The Open Championship through open qualifying. One of the most striking cases is that of Sergio Garcia, who fell two strokes short of qualifying in the West Lancashire tournament.

In the same qualifier, LIV Golf players Carlos Ortiz and Kieran Vincent, as well as DP World Tour player Richard Mansell, also missed out.

In Royal Cinque Ports, Graeme McDowell, Eugenio Chacarra, and Thomas Detry were unlucky, while in Burnham & Berrow, Jinichiro Kozuma missed out on a ticket.

The Open Championship field will comprise 156 players. With 135 spots already filled, some through exemptions and others through earlier qualifiers, this week's final qualifying tournaments added 16 more players to the field.

This leaves just five spots remaining, which will be awarded at the John Deere Classic, the last PGA Tour event offering qualifiers for the final major of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback