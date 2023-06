Which golfers have won the most majors? Rankings explored

Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus holds the record for winning the most number of majors in his career. He won 18 major events followed by Tiger Woods, who won 15.

Jack Nicklaus, who is popularly known as The Golden Bear, is widely recognized as one of the greatest golfers of all time. He has won 117 professional events including 73 PGA Tour events, nine European Tour events, three PGA Tour of Australasia, and 10 PGA Tour Champions competitions.

Tiger Woods, on the other hand, has won 15 majors including five Masters, four PGA Championships, three U.S. Open, and three The Open Championships.

On that note, here is a list of the golfers who have won the most majors in their career.

A look at the golfers who have won the most majors

Jack Nicklaus

Major events: 18

Masters Tournament: 6

PGA Championship: 5

U.S. Open: 4

The Open Championship: 3

Tiger Woods

Major events: 15

Masters Tournament: 5

PGA Championship: 4

U.S. Open: 3

The Open Championship: 3

Walter Hagen

Major events: 11

Masters Tournament: 0

PGA Championship: 5

U.S. Open: 2

The Open Championship: 4

Ben Hogan

Major events: 9

Masters Tournament: 2

PGA Championship: 2

U.S. Open: 4

The Open Championship: 1

Gary Player

Major events: 9

Masters Tournament: 3

PGA Championship: 2

U.S. Open: 1

The Open Championship: 3

Tom Watson

Major events: 8

Masters Tournament: 2

PGA Championship: 0

U.S. Open: 1

The Open Championship: 5

Harry Vardon

Major events: 7

Masters Tournament: 0

PGA Championship: 0

U.S. Open: 1

The Open Championship: 6

Bobby Jones

Major events: 7

Masters Tournament: 0

PGA Championship: 0

U.S. Open: 4

The Open Championship: 3

He also won two majors during his amateur career.

U.S. Amateur: 5

British Amateur: 1

Gene Sarazen

Major events: 7

Masters Tournament: 1

PGA Championship: 3

U.S. Open: 2

The Open Championship: 1

Sam Snead

Major events: 7

Masters Tournament: 3

PGA Championship: 3

U.S. Open: 0

The Open Championship: 1

Arnold Palmer

Major events: 7

Masters Tournament: 4

PGA Championship: 0

U.S. Open: 1

The Open Championship: 2

Phil Mickelson

Major events: 6

Masters Tournament: 3

PGA Championship: 2

U.S. Open: 0

The Open Championship: 1

Nick Faldo

Major events: 6

Masters Tournament: 3

PGA Championship: 0

U.S. Open: 0

The Open Championship: 3

Lee Trevino

Major events: 6

Masters Tournament: 0

PGA Championship: 2

U.S. Open: 2

The Open Championship: 2

James Braid

Major events: 5

Masters Tournament: 0

PGA Championship: 0

U.S. Open: 0

The Open Championship: 5

J.H. Taylor

Major events: 5

Masters Tournament: 0

PGA Championship: 0

U.S. Open: 0

The Open Championship: 5

Byron Nelson

Major events: 5

Masters Tournament: 2

PGA Championship: 2

U.S. Open: 1

The Open Championship: 0

Peter Thomson

Major events: 5

Masters Tournament: 0

PGA Championship: 0

U.S. Open: 0

The Open Championship: 5

Seve Ballesteros

Major events: 5

Masters Tournament: 2

PGA Championship: 0

U.S. Open: 0

The Open Championship: 3

Brooks Koepka

Major events: 5

Masters Tournament: 0

PGA Championship: 3

U.S. Open: 2

The Open Championship: 0

