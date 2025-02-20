Which LIV Golfers could play in The Players Championship? Eligibility explored

The Players Championship 2025 is around the corner, and a recent report has added more buzz to it. Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard has reportedly been informed by a LIV Golfer that the PGA Tour might allow golfers from the Saudi-backed tour to compete in its events as early as this year's PLAYERS Championship.

As of now, golfers from LIV Golf aren't eligible to play in this year's PLAYERS Championship as they are banned. However, if this ban is lifted, then there are quite a few golfers from LIV who could prepare to tee off at the TPC Sawgrass.

One such golfer who could play at THE PLAYERS Championship is Bryson DeChambeau. The American golfer's triumph at last year's U.S. Open would make him eligible to compete at the TPC Sawgrass if the ban is lifted and LIV Golfers are given access.

Other LIV Golfers who might be able to compete in THE PLAYERS Championship if the ban is lifted are Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm, Dustin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, and Cameron Smith. These golfers are either in the top 50 OWGR Rankings or they have won a Major in the last five years which would make them eligible.

Let us take a look at the criteria based on which the above-mentioned LIV Golf players would be eligible to compete in THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 if the ban were to be lifted in time:

Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open winner)

Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship winner)

Tyrrell Hatton (Ranked in top 50 OWGR)

Phil Mickelson (2021 PGA Championship winner)

Dustin Johnson (2020 Masters Tournament winner)

Cam Smith (2022 Open Championship winner)

The 2025 PLAYERS Championship will take place between March 13th and 16th. It's also worth noting that the tournament will have a purse of $25,000,000, and the lion's share of this purse will go to the tournament winner, who will earn a staggering $4,000,000.

A detailed look at the criteria to qualify for the 2025 PLAYERS Championship

Below is a detailed look at the eligibility criteria to qualify for all the players looking to compete in the 2025 PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (via National Club Golfer):

PGA Tour tournament winner (Winner of a PGA Tour tournament since 2024 PLAYERS Championship earns a spot)

Top 125 in the previous season’s FedEx Cup through the FedEx Cup Fall

Top 125 (medical extensions)

Win the Masters (5-year exemption)

Win The PLAYERS Championship (5-year exemption)

Win the PGA Championship (5-year exemption)

Win the US Open (5-year exemption)

Win The Open (5-year exemption)

Win the FedEx Cup (5-year exemption)

Win the WGC Match Play (3-year exemption)

Win the Arnold Palmer Invitational (3-year exemption)

Win the Genesis Invitational (3-year exemption)

Win the Memorial Tournament (3-year exemption)

Be in the top 50 of the world rankings

The top 10 in the FedEx Cup

Win the Kaulig Companies Championship

Race to Dubai (Leading player from last year’s Race to Dubai who earned a PGA Tour card will earn a spot)

Become the Korn Ferry Tour champion

FedEx Cup standings

