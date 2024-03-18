Which is the next upcoming PGA Tour event in 2024? All you need to know

After having an excellent event at The Players Championship, it is certain that the PGA Tour will try to prolong the momentum as much as possible. That is why all eyes in the golf world are already fixed on Palm Harbor, Florida - the site of the next event.

The next stop on the PGA Tour is the Valspar Championship, played at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort. It is a tournament that has been played since 2000 and, at the time, replaced the JC Penny Classic mixed team tournament.

The event is sponsored by the multinational paint and coatings manufacturer, Valspar Corporation. For the 2024 edition, the purse is $8.4 million and the winner's share will be $1,512,000. The winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup ranking points.

Xander Schauffele (5th) will be the top ranked golfer in the field, with Brian Harman (8th) joining him as the only members of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) Top 10. Fourteen other members of the Top 50 will also be present.

The field for the upcoming PGA Tour tournament includes several former champions. These are Sam Burns (2021, 2022), Taylor Moore (2023), Adam Hadwin (2017), Jordan Spieth (2015), Kevin Streelman (2013), Luke Donald (2012) and Gary Woodland (2011).

As previously mentioned, the Valspar Championship is played at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida. It is a 7,340-yard, par 71 course with a course rating of 75.1 and a slope rating of 142.

The course was opened to the public in 1974 and was designed by Larry Packard. It originally consisted of 27 holes, but nine of them were added to another course to leave the Copperhead as the championship course.

Brief history of the PGA Tour Valspar Championship

The Valspar Championship was first played in 2000 as the Tampa Bay Classic. The inaugural event was won by John Huston.

The event was suspended in 2001 due to the September 11 attacks. It was suspended again in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The rest of its editions have been played successfully, always hosted on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.

The record score for the course is 61, set by Padraig Harrington in the 2012 edition of the Valspar Championship. The lowest score record for the tournament is 18-under 266, held by Vijay Singh since he won in 2004.

Several PGA Tour stars have played and won at the Valspar Championship. In addition to Singh, its champions include Retief Goosen, Mark Calcavecchia, Luke Donald and Jordan Spieth.

Only four players have won the event more than once. They are K.J. Choi (2002, 2006), Reteif Goosen (2003, 2009), Paul Casey (2018, 2019) and Sam Burns (2021, 2022). Among those who played in the Valspar Championship but could not win are Tiger Woods and Patrick Cantlay.