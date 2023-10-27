Which Nike shoes does RangeGoats GC skipper Bubba Watson wear? Exploring the golfer’s attire

Bubba Watson has already made records in his professional life but has also had a fashion-forward approach when he appears on the golf course. His latest trends in golf footwear include the Nike Jordan XII G Golf Shoes. He is often seen wearing this footwear during his practice sessions and championships.

These shoes have prominent Air Jordan branding with the iconic number 23 visible on the back. They also have a Jumpman logo, and this integration into golf footwear was a unique fashion quotient. These shoes are not the first time Bubba Watson has used Nike Air Jordan footwear.

He was first seen wearing Jordan-inspired golf shoes on the PGA Tour in 2021. The model that he used was the Nike Air Jordan 4.

They are visible in an all-white shade with green soles that look catchy to the eyes and provide a high level of comfort.

Who is the American golfer Bubba Watson?

Bubba Watson at the PGA Tour - The Barclays in 2016 (Image via Getty)

The American golfer Bubba Watson boasts a significant achievement: winning two major championships and numerous PGA Tour victories.

He started to rule the professional golfing arena when he began with two iconic wins at the Masters Tournament in 2012 and 2014.

He has, in total, claimed 12 PGA Tour victories, showcasing his exceptional consistency throughout the years.

As a left-handed golfer, Bubba Watson consistently ranked high during his initial years. Notably, his skill in driving the ball for long distances at a decent speed up to 194 mph

His first step into the professional journey began with the PGA Tour. After his performance on the Nationwide Tour, he led the PGA Tour with a 391.6-yard average. Bubba secured his first PGA win at the 2010 Travelers Championship.

In 2014, he won his fifth PGA Tour championship, which raised him to rank 14 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

He also won his second Masters this year and subsequently won the Travelers Championship, which made him third in the rankings.

He won his third Travelers Championship again by winning $1.26 million as prize money.

In recent years, he has been actively participating in the LIV Golf leagues as a team captain and has recently retired from the PGA Tour as well.