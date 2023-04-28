Which PGA event is played at Quail Hollow Golf Course

The Wells Fargo Championship is among the most significant tournaments to have ever been played at the Quail Hollow Golf Course. This venue is one of the most popular for PGA Tour events.

Since its inception in 2003, this competition has been organized on an annual basis and has attracted participation from some of the best golfers in the world.

The Wells Fargo Championship is one of the events that is played during the regular season of the PGA Tour. The tournament is typically held in the month of May.

The competition will take place over the course of four rounds of stroke play, with 156 participants on the pitch. The winner takes home a cash sum worth more than $7 million as well as 500 points towards the FedEx Cup.

Features of Quail Hollow Golf Course

Quail Hollow Golf Course

The course at Quail Hollow is well-known for the difficulty of its layout as well as the tough challenge of its greens. The golf course was first conceived of and built by George Cobb in 1961, but in 2017, it underwent a significant makeover at the hands of architect Tom Fazio.

During the refurbishment, some holes received new design elements, and existing tee boxes and bunkers were replaced with new ones.

The par-3 17th hole at Quail Hollow is one of the most unique on the course due to the big lake that is located to the left side of the green. This hole has seen some of the most memorable and exciting moments in the history of the Wells Fargo Championship.

For instance, a hole-in-one made by James Hahn in 2015, and a playoff that will go down in the annals of golfing lore - between Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson in 2010.

Some of the most well-known names in golf have emerged victorious from the Wells Fargo Championship held at Quail Hollow during the course of its history. Tiger Woods won the tournament in 2007, and Rory McIlroy has won it twice, in 2010 and 2015.

Rory McIlroy is the current tournament leader. Vijay Singh, Jim Furyk, and Rickie Fowler are a few other notable winners from this tournament.

In addition to playing host to the Wells Fargo Championship, Quail Hollow has also been the scene of a number of other illustrious competitions, including the 2017 PGA Championship.

Justin Thomas created a new record for the lowest score in relation to par in the annals of this major championship, which he went on to win. In doing so, he also took home the title.

The Wells Fargo Championship is one that is greatly awaited. This tournament has a long tradition of nail-biting finishes and unforgettable moments. Fans of golf from all around the world tune in to watch the Wells Fargo Championship every year as it features a group of the game's best players and offers a big prize fund to the winner.

