A hole in one is not an easy feat. It requires a lot of skill, along with a lot of luck as well. Every golfer, be it a pro or amateur, or even in the backyard, tries to achieve it at least once. Professionally, not many have achieved it.

Making a hole in one is pretty tough. The odds of a tour player achieving it are as low as 1 in 3000. For an average player, the odds dip further to 1 out of 12,000. What are the chances of a player doing it twice in one round? Well, the odds are 67 million to 1.

It was the 1868 British Open when Tom Morris became the first person ever to achieve it in professional golf.

Mike Crean, a real estate professor at The University of Denver, was recorded doing the longest hole-in-one at 517 yards on the ninth hole of the Green Valley Ranch Golf Club. It has been recognized by the US Golf Registry.

Which pro golfer has the most hole-in-ones?

On the PGA Tour, the record for the most hole-in-ones is tied between Robert Allenby and Hal Sutton, with both doing it 10 times. On the LPGA Tour, Kathy Whitworth has done it 11 times. Among contemporary professionals, Phil Mickelson has done five holes in one.

Hal Sutton and Robert Allenby share the record of most holes in one (10)

Although Tiger Woods has most of the professional golf records, he has achieved the feat of a hole-in-one three times on the PGA Tour.

If we talk about an all-time hole-in-one record, irrespective of pro or amateur status, Norman Manley of California holds the record and has claimed to have done it 59 times in his lifetime. Yes, 59 times.

However, Mancil Davis' 51 holes in one are "generally recognized" as the all-time record because all his 51 holes in one are well documented.

Holes-in-one are generally achieved on the par-3 holes because they are shorter. However, Shaun Lynch achieved this on a par-5 in 1995, covering a distance of 496 yards.

Kathy Whitworth who passed away on 24th holds the record for most holes in one in LPGA(11)

Here's a list of Most Holes in one of the different tours

PGA Tour

Robert Allenby: 10

Hal Sutton: 10

Hubert Green: 8

Gil Morgan: 8

Scott Hoch:7

Corey Pavin: 7

Bob Tway: 7

Lanny Wadkins: 7

Willie Wood: 7

European Tour

Miguel Angel Jimenez: 10

Colin Montgomerie: 9

LPGA Tour

Kathy Whitworth: 11

Vicki Fergon: 8

Meg Mallon:8

Jan Stephenson: 8

Mickey Wright: 8

Betsy King: 7

Sandra Palmer:7

Fun facts about hole-in-one

The youngest golfer to achieve a hole in one was just three years old when he did it. It was Jake Paine who recorded a hole-in-one on the 65-yard hole. Who is the oldest player to hit a hole-in-one?

If that wasn't surprising enough, Harold Stilson was 101 years old when he shot a 108-yard hole at Deerfield Country Club in 2001. This made him the oldest golfer ever to achieve it.

