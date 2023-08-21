Who are the 2023 Ryder Cup captains? All you need to know about the US and European teams’ skippers

The 2023 Ryder Cup contest between Europe and US begins on September 29, with both teams and their captains ready to fight for victory. Announced in early 2022, Luke Donald and Zach Johnson stand as pillars of leadership for Europe and the US teams, respectively.

The narrative of Europe's captaincy experienced intriguing twists before solidifying under Luke Donald's stewardship. Initially, Henrik Stenson was named captain, only to be relieved of his role in July 2022 due to his commitment to LIV Golf. August 1, 2022, marked a new chapter announcing Luke Donald as the captain of Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Donald brings a unique perspective to the captaincy role, collaborating with previous captains and observing the tournament dynamics from both sides. He has previously demonstrated his leadership acumen as a vice-captain in the 2018 and 2021 matches, working alongside Thomas Bjorn and Padraig Harrington. Donald has a decorated history, including being a former World No.1, and a remarkable record of victories in all four Ryder Cups he played in as a competitor.

On the American front, the mantle of leadership for the 2023 Ryder Cup falls to Zach Johnson. His journey in the Ryder Cup has seen him serve as an assistant captain under Jim Furyk in 2018 and Steve Stricker at Whistling Straits. With five Ryder Cups as a player, Johnson's victory in the 2016 edition was a defining moment in his career, following a series of previous losses. He has now been charged with leading the US to victory on European soil for the first time in 30 years.

Who are the 2023 Ryder Cup vice-captains?

Steve Stricker at Kaulig Companies Championship (Image via Getty)

US is fortified by a stellar lineup of vice captains for the 2023 Ryder Cup, including Steve Stricker, Davis Love III, Jim Furyk, Fred Couples, and Stewart Cink. Europe's support structure for the 2023 Ryder Cup is equally robust, with Thomas Bjørn and Edoardo Molinari being named as vice-captains by Henrik Stenson. Under Luke Donald's leadership, they play pivotal roles in shaping the team's approach. Adding layers to this cohesive unit are Nicolas Colsaerts, José María Olazábal, and Francesco Molinari.

Both US and Europe have meticulously navigated their qualification processes for the 2023 Ryder Cup. The United States upheld its previous selection process, with six players qualifying from the Ryder Cup points list and six captain's picks. For the US, Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark secured their spots as the first and second qualifiers, respectively.

Meanwhile, Europe has introduced changes to its qualification rules. Three qualifiers from the European and World points lists were chosen, and the number of captain's picks increased to six. The weighting of points underwent modification, with higher-ranked events carrying more weight. Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Viktor Hovland emerged as qualifiers, showcasing their prowess and securing their positions through the European and World points lists.