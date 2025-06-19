Who is Adrien Dumont de Chassart? All you need to know about the 25-YO Korn Ferry Tour superstar

Adrien Dumont de Chassart is a Belgian golfer who is currently active on the Korn Ferry Tour, DP World (European) Tour, as well as the PGA Tour. Originally from Villers-la-Ville, Belgium, the 25-year-old resides in the Ponte Vedra Beach area in Florida at the moment.

Dumont de Chassart made his professional debut on the Korn Ferry Tour in June 2023 after graduating from the University of Illinois that year. He sealed an exceptional victory in his debut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am by defeating Josh Teater in a one-hole playoff. He came close to winning his second event as well, but settled for the joint runner-up position after Ricky Castillo won the three-person playoff at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart at the 2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX - Source: Getty

As an amateur, he was named the Belgian Male Amateur Golfer of the Year in 2019. During his time at the University of Illinois, he played in the Arnold Palmer Cup for the International team for two years. While the team lost to the USA team 27-33 in 2021, they won by the same margin the following year in 2022.

In 2022, the Belgian golfer qualified for his first U.S. Open by scoring a 4-under 136 in the final qualifier for the Major at Springfield Country Club. Dumont de Chassart missed the cut at the Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, as he carded a 7-over par score at the end of the second round.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart at the 122nd U.S. Open Championship - Source: Getty

Coming to his professional career, Adrien Dumont de Chassart claimed the title of 'Korn Ferry Tour Rookie of the Year' for his impressive performance in the 2023 season.

He became active on the PGA Tour in 2024 as he played 27 events, making the cut in 12 of them, and two top-10 finishes. While he was tied for sixth at the 2024 Puerto Rico Open, he shared the T3 spot with Mark Hubbard at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. In 2025, the 25-year-old has competed in three tournaments so far, and made the cut in one of them - the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished at T26.

The Belgian golfer has been playing on the European Tour since 2016, but has not won a title yet. His best result on the Tour came this year, at the Qatar Masters, where he finished at T8.

Dumont is sponsored by Callaway Golf, Greyson Clothiers, and Degroof Petercam.

Does Adrien Dumont de Chassart have a girlfriend?

On the personal front, Adrien Dumont de Chassart has a longtime girlfriend, Katie Underwood, who is the daughter of University of Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood. The Belgian golfer does not shy away from sharing pictures with his girlfriend.

The Belgian golfer keeps his fans updated about his personal and professional life through his Instagram handle. He has over 7k followers on the social media platform.

