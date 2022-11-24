Who is Allisen Corpuz? LPGA rookie making a difference on and off the pitch

Allisen Corpuz is a professional American golfer. She often made headlines because of her bold statements.

Corpuz has reached 47 in the Rolex Rankings, her current CME Ranking is 32, and her career earnings are $721,135, as reported by LPGA Tour.

Allisen, who finished three times in the top 10, is waiting for a major win in her career, but the 24-year-old golfer is doing wonders on the gold course.

Allisen Corpuz (Image via usctrojans.com)

This year seems to be in her favor as Corpuz finished T-17 at the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship and third at the 2022 Pelican Women's Championship presented by Konica Minolta and Raymond James.

The newcomer had early success on the LPGA Tour and has had a successful amateur career. Allisen was featured in The New York Times when she was 10 years old.

Corpuz is the youngest player to qualify for a USGA event, leaving behind her fellow Hawaii-born native Michelle Wie West. She enrolled at the University of Southern California, where Allisen performed her colligative career.

Having won three times at USC, Allisen played an important role in helping her country's team capture the 2021 Curtis Cup.

She has played four LPGA Tours since 2016 and most recently earned membership for the 2022 Season. She last played at the 2020 U.S. Women's Open.

Besides her amazing golf tactics, Allisen Corpuz possesses a unique ability to express her empowering messages to people without fear. She is very active on social media and has 2,000 followers on her Instagram account.

Allisen Corpuz is known for her bold comments

Allisen Corpuz is making a difference on and off the course. Despite not being comfortable with public speaking, people are listening to her voice with open ears.

Earlier this month, the LPGA Tour player stood up on stage to speak at the Women's Leadership Summit at the Pelican Women's Championship, where she was brave enough to make statements about the golf course.

Allisen said:

"I had a bunch of big names behind me. I was really lucky to be in that position."

Although Corpuz is yet to achieve any major titles, she is doing pretty well on the course.

Allisen recently finished T-3, her second best, and this week, the rising star played seamlessly at the limited-field Tour championship.

Allisen Corpuz always outs her words strongly and fearlessly. Earlier, when there was a massive debate about leaving out the word 'abortion' among LPGA golfers, Corpuz also expressed her views loud enough to be heard by people.

The blooming golfer wrote on Instagram:

"Women are not just vessels to carry children. We have our own hopes and dreams, and we should have the right to decide when we get to achieve them."

Allisen shared her personal experience in the post. She mentioned the abortion her mother had experienced and shared the disheartening statistics.

"It read as a statement of concern that refused to take the stance to empower women, which was disheartening to see."

She went on to say:

“Think of what a powerful message the LPGA could send by supporting a woman’s right to her own body unequivocally.”

