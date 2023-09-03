Who is Anne van Dam’s boyfriend? All about the golfer’s partner who previously caddied for her

Anne van Dam has been in a relationship with Roelof Koopmans since December 2015. While Anne's golfing prowess is well-documented, little is known about her boyfriend and former caddie Roelof Koopmans.

Koopmans also pursued a professional golfing career in Europe. He participated in the FaberExposize Gelpenberg Open in 2021. However, this tournament proved to be a challenging one for him as he missed the cut, scoring +22.

His journey in professional golf was marked by injuries, ultimately leading to his retirement from the sport.

Despite stepping away from competitive play, Koopmans continued to be an essential presence in the golfing world through his partnership with Anne van Dam.

Koopmans became a steady and calming influence on her. His unflappable support has remained unwavering, offering stability even during challenging moments in her career.

Koopmans has played a pivotal role as Anne's caddie in various tournaments. His ability to maintain a steady presence has proven to be invaluable for her.

Interestingly, Koopmans is not easily impressed, a quality that sets him apart. Even when Anne executed remarkable shots, he managed to stay level-headed.

Anne Van Dam extends lead at the KPMG Women's Irish Open

Anne Van Dam at KPMG Women's Irish Open (Image via LET)

Anne Van Dam's stellar performance at the KPMG Women's Irish Open continued as she fired a second consecutive round of 66. She commenced her third day with a birdie on the first hole, setting the tone for an exceptional round.

Anne continued her impressive play with another birdie on the third hole and maintained her momentum with an additional birdie on the ninth.

While a minor setback saw her drop a shot on the 13th hole, she demonstrated resilience by bouncing back. In a spectacular finish, she secured three birdies in her final four holes, concluding her round with a score of 66.

With this remarkable performance, Anne reached a total score of 15 under par, firmly establishing her lead in the tournament.

As she heads into the final day of the KPMG Women's Irish Open, her consistent and exceptional play positions her as a formidable contender for the title.