Who is Austin Eckroat's wife? All you need to know about Sally Eckroat

Austin Eckroat won his first PGA Tour tournament, The Cognizant Classic 2024, on Monday, March 4. His wife was at the Champions Course of the PGA National Resort to accompany him at this important moment in his life.`

Austin Eckroat's wife is named Sally Merrill Eckroat. Sally and Austin met as young children, as they both hail from Oklahoma.

Sally is the daughter of Joan and James Merrill. As a child, she showed a penchant for sports and did well in cross country as a junior. The current wife of Austin Eckroat attended Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School and later enrolled at the University of Oklahoma.

As a collegian, Sally Eckroat also excelled as a cross-country runner. She graduated in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Public Relations and Image Management.

By then, Sally had moved with her parents from Edmond to Oklahoma City, while Austin Eckroat continued to live in his hometown. Austin pursued a career in collegiate golf by accepting a scholarship to Oklahoma State University.

They eventually began dating around 2019. The couple solidified their relationship over time. Austin Eckroat proposed to Sally in May 2021 and the two were married a year and five months later (November 2022), shortly after the start of Austin's first season on the PGA Tour.

Austin Eckroat's professional career at a glance

Austin Eckroat began his professional golf career in 2021, weeks after becoming engaged to his current wife Sally. He had previously had an excellent amateur career, which included five wins from 2015 to 2021 (including his college golf career).

Austin quickly earned his qualification for the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season through Q-School. He excelled at this level, with two second place finishes and another Top 10 in 16 tournaments played. He closed the season by finishing second at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, which earned him his card for the 2023 PGA Tour season.

His rookie season at the top level included 32 tournaments, with 17 cuts made, one second-place finish (AT&T Byron Nelson) and three other Top 10s. At the end of the season, he placed in the Top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings, which allowed him to keep his PGA Tour card through 2024.

His victory at The Cognizant Classic 2024 extends his membership on the circuit until the end of the 2025 season. It also qualifies him for all Signature Events remaining in the season, as well as The Masters Tournament.

Eckroat has only participated in two Major tournaments. He missed the cut at the 2019 US Open, but finished T10 in the 2023 edition of the same event.