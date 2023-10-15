Who is Beau Hossler’s girlfriend Ashley Haight? 5 things to know about the pair

American golfer Beau Hossler is currently dating Ashley Haight, and they both have been in a relationship for quite some time. Here are five things to know about them:

The story of Beau Hossler and Ashley Haight's love began during their time at the University of Texas at Austin in 2016. Beau was a freshman golfer, while Ashley was a sophomore in the women's golf team. They first met at a university party. Ashley works as a marketing manager for a tech company, while Beau plays on the PGA Tour. Ashley also shares a deep passion for the sport. Beyond being a spectator at Beau's games, she is an avid golfer herself, having participated in various amateur tournaments. They have a cat named Disco, about whom they regularly post on social media.

A look at Beau Hossler's golfing career

Beau Hossler follows through with his shot on the 17th hole during the first day of the Shriners Children's Open (Image via AP Photo)

Beau Hossler's journey in golf began with remarkable success as an amateur. He clinched victory in an impressive 14 tournaments. His transition into professional golf happened in 2016.

In 2017, just one year into his professional career, Beau secured a coveted spot on the Korn Ferry Tour. The subsequent year was pivotal for Beau as he managed to obtain his PGA Tour card.

Throughout his professional journey, Beau has been a part of numerous tournaments. Among his notable accomplishments, he has managed to secure two runner-up finishes and an additional ten top-10 finishes.

The 2022-23 season emerged as a standout one in Beau's career. His performance was characterized by remarkable consistency in making the cut in 22 out of 31 tournaments he participated in.

Highlighting his commendable season were impressive results, including a third-place finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, a tenth-place finish at the Mexico Open at Vidanta and a sixth-place finish at the Barracuda Championship.

Beau is now eyeing another solid finish at the ongoing Shriners Children's Open 2023 at the TPC Summerlin.