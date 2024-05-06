Who is Ben Kohles’ wife? All you need to know about Lindsey Kohles

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson runner-up Ben Kohles married Lindsey Carter Kohles in 2018.

Ben Kohles struggled mentally with his golf game in 2014 when his now wife Lindsey became his pillar of support. The pair soon started dating and tied the knot in Durham, North Carolina on December 14, 2018.

Lindsey Carter Kohles is a registered dietician. She earned her Bachelors degree in Nutrition from North Carolina State University and her Masters in Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services from Winthrop University.

Kohles is also a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist and has worked as a lifestyle coach, health coach, bariatric counselor and clinical dietitian.

Kohles volunteered at National Head Start Association as a nutrition educator. She also served at the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle where she worked in community gardens around Raleigh, North Carolina.

Ben and Lindsay Kohles welcomed their first child together on May 28, 2022. Lindsay gave birth to baby girl Charlotte Leigh Kohles at Baptist Medical Center in Florida.

Ben Kohles and Lindsey Carter Kohles annouced their second pregnancy via a joint instagram post on April 13. The post shared a picture of their daughter Charlotte wearing a dress with the words "Big Sister" embroidered in blue. They are expecting the birth of their second child, a baby boy, in August 2024.

Ben Kohles 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Ben Kohles played the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson with his wife and daughter, Lindsey and Charlotte by his side.

Kohles made the day's only bogey on the last hole of TPC Craig Ranch to lose out on his maiden PGA Tour victory. He was in the lead on the 18th hole of the final day with Taylor Pendrith following one stroke behind.

Kohles hit his second shot into the greenside bunker of the par-5 hole and barely got the ball out to play his third shot from the rough by the green. He stuck his chip to five feet and had to make the putt to force a playoff with Pendrith.

He missed his putt to card in a bogey to finish solo second at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson with a final round of five under and a score of 22 under through 72 holes. Meanwhile, Pendrith carded in a final round of 4 under and a total score of 23 under for the tournament.