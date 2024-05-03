Who is Brad Hopfinger? All about the Korn Ferry Tour golfer

Brad Hopfinger, 35, turned into a professional golfer in 2011. He was born in Mission Viejo, CA, and shifted to Lowa after ending his sophomore year at Kansas University. He has played around 214 events with 122/214 cuts.

Hopfinger has never won any PGA event but has had a few top-5 and top-10 finishes. He has never played in any of the majors till now. Below is the list of Korn Ferry Tournaments he participated;

Bahamas Great Exuma Classic

Bahamas Great Abaco Classic

The Panama Championship

Astara Golf Championship

117 Visa Argentina Open

Astara Chile Classic

Club Bar Championship

LECOM Suncoast Classic

Veritex Bank Championship

For Hopfinger, his parents, Frank and Mischelle Hopfinger have been his influencers. He married Sarah Muntz in 2020.

Magnit Championship - Round One (Image via Getty)

Along with golf, he also loves playing basketball. Brad Hopfinger was also a good golfer in his high school, Lake Forest, where he won numerous events. He ranks 92 in the Korn Ferry tournaments and has been on the tour for the last five years.

Brad Hopfinger at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024

Brad Hofinger qualified with three other players to play at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024.

Hopfinger always dreamt of playing in the PGA for decades. In the Monday qualifiers, he hit seven birdies and one eagle at the 17-par 4 to make the PGA. He said, as quoted by the PGA Tour.

"I've been a professional a long time now, but that's the goal, is to play the PGA TOUR, and getting an opportunity is huge."

“You have to assess where you’re at and figure out how to get to the next level, The fun part about golf is trying to improve. Come up with a plan to get more consistent and that has helped along with some of the good things in my life that have helped me play more solid.”

He made his debut at the tournament with three birdies in Round 1. He shot an 18-footer eagle 18 and a 30-foot birdie putt at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024, trailing behind leader Matt Wallace after Round 1.

Brad Hopfinger will tee off at 3:12 pm (ET) alongside Austin Smotherman and Sami Valimaki for round 3 on Saturday, May 4.