Who is Brooke Pancake? Exploring everything about the LPGA golfer

Brooke Pancake is an American professional golfer, member of the LPGA Tour. She has been out of the sport for some time now, as she took a break to focus on motherhood. Pancake has had an interesting career, especially at the junior and collegiate levels.

She was born in Chattanooga, Tennesee, in 1990. She has three sisters, one of whom (Blaire) was Miss Tennessee 2006. In 2007, Brooke Pancake lost her father, while she was already one of the best junior players in the country.

She began playing golf at a very young age and quickly climbed the ranks among the best in the state. During her time at Baylor Haig School, she was virtually unrivaled in Tennessee.

Brooke Pancake won back-to-back Tennessee State High School Championships during her four years at Baylor. In that period, she finished in the Top 10 in eight of the 15 tournaments in which she participated.

Her performance as a junior was so outstanding that she holds the Tennessee State records for 18 holes (64) and 36 holes (138). She was exalted to the State Golf Hall of Fame and received the Jeff Guerry Award and Betty Probassco Award.

After her meteoric rise through the junior ranks, Brooke Pancake received an athletic scholarship to play golf at the University of Alabama. There she studied from 2008 to 2011, also with a prominent athletic performance.

So much so, Pancake reported the best season for a freshman and sophomore in University of Alabama history. She led the 2010 team to that university's first Southeastern Conference (SEC) title since the golf program's inception in 1974.

In addition, she left impressive marks, such as being the top American golfer (male or female) in driving accuracy in the 2008-09 season, with an astronomical 92% (includes players on the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, Champions Tour and NCAA males golfers).

Pancake left a college career-scoring average of 73.28, with 15 top-10 finishes, 38-career rounds under par, 10 of them in the 60s.

Those results earned her numerous accolades, including the 2011 Edith Cummings Munson Golf Award for the All-American with the highest GPA and the Southeastern Conference Scholar-Athlete of the year in women's golf in 2010 and 2011.

Brooke Pancake's Professional Career

The year of Brooke Pancake's professional debut was 2012, shortly after graduating from college. Her first tournament with this status was the U.S Women's Open, where she missed the cut.

At this level, Brooke Pancake has not been able to shine as she did in the Junior and Amateur categories, even though she managed to play steadily on the LPGA Tour for several seasons.

Her best lifetime result at this level came in 2013 (T13, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship). In her career, she has played 69 tournaments with only 33 missed cuts.

Pancake has been separated from the courses due to the birth of her two children. It is unclear when she plans to return to competitive activity. However, on her social media profiles, she continues to present herself as an active professional golfer, a member of the LPGA Tour.