Who is Charley Hoffman? Know all about the American golfer

Charley Lindley Hoffman was born on December 27, 1976 in San Diego, California. The American PGA Tour player briefly led the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge with a first-round score of four under par.

Hoffman played for his high school, Poway High School, and led them to be winners at the California State High School Championship twice back-to-back in 1994 and 1995. After graduating, Hoffman went on to play at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. During his time at college, he graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and also received All-American honours.

He turned professional in 2000 and started his pro career at the Buy.com Tour. During his rookie year, he only made four of 19 cuts and went on to make 12 of 23 cuts the following year.

Hoffman won his first tournament as a professional at the 2004 Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic. His 2005 season where he had eight top-10 finishes earned him his PGA Tour card for the next year.

Hoffman made his first appearance at the Major at the 2006 U.S. Open where he tied for 46th place. Currently ranked 99th on the Official World Golf Rankings, he first moved into the top 100 on the rankings in 2007 after his maiden PGA Tour victory at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

In 2015, Hoffman finished as a runner-up at the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship. The 2017 US Open was his best-ever finish at a Major event, finishing eighth.

Charley Hoffman has played in 37 Majors to date with 22 cuts made. He has had two top-ten finishes and eight top-25 finishes.

Charley Hoffman's 2024 PGA Tour season finishes

Charley Hoffman has played in 12 PGA Tour events so far in the 2024 season and made the cut in seven. He has secured one runner-up finish with two top-ten finishes and three top-25 finishes.

He currently ranks 72nd on the FedEx Cup Rankings with 435 points. Having made a whopping $34,804,266 over his 18-year long PGA Tour career, he has made $1,325,409.16 in earnings this season.

Hoffman's best-ever finish so far this season came at the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open. He finished second after a gruelling playoff with Nick Taylor. His most recent appearance was at the 2024 PGA Championship. With a score of one over par, the four-time PGA Tour winner missed the halfway cut by two strokes.

Charley Hoffman finished tied for fourth at the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship and tied for 11th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Here's a look at Charley Hoffman's 2024 PGA Tour results:

DATE TOURNAMENT POS TO PAR 1.14.2024 Sony Open T42 -8 1.21.2024 The American Express CUT -4 1.27.2024 Farmers Insurance Open T56 -1 2.11.2024 WM Pheonix Open P2 -21 2.18.2024 Genesis Invitational 50 +4 2.25.2024 Mexico Open CUT E 3.17.2024 The Players Championship CUT +5 3.24.2024 Valspar Championship CUT +1 4.7.2024 Valero Texas Open T69 +2 4.21.2024 Corales Puntacana Championship T4 -18 4.28.2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans T11 -288 5.19.2024 PGA Championship CUT +1