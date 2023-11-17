Who is Chesson Hadley? All you need to know about the American Golfer

American golfer Chesson Hadley began his golfing career at the North Ridge Country Club. During his high school years, he also practiced at the North Raleigh Christian Academy. His amateur career began at Georgia Tech, where he became a three-time All-American and won two titles.

This included the prestigious 2010 Atlantic Coast Conference championship. Hadley also played on the 2008 Palmer Cup team. He transitioned to the professional golf permanently in 2010.

Hadley started with an amazing win at the Rex Hospital Open on the Web.com Tour in 2013. This win led him to a significant third-place finish at the Web.com Tour's regular-season money list. This also helped Hadley to secure his first-ever PGA Tour card for the 2014 season.

Chesson Hadley's recent performances, career earnings and more

Chesson Hadley at the World Wide Technology Championship (Image via Getty)

In 2014, Chesson Hadley clinched his maiden PGA Tour victory at the Puerto Rico Open. He set a tournament record with a remarkable 21-under performance. This win also earned him $630,000 as prize money.

The win granted him a two-year tour card and spots in prestigious tournaments like The Players Championship, PGA Championship, and Hyundai Tournament of Champions. His rookie year saw him finish 49th in the 2014 FedEx Cup Playoffs, and he was also honored with the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year award.

After a moderate performance, he was removed from the PGA Tour in 2016. Undeterred, he made a strong comeback by winning his third career win on the Web.com Tour at the LECOM Health Challenge in July 2017.

In the same year, he registered another win at the Albertsons Boise Open in September. Again, this earned him the Web.com Tour Player of the Year title and marked his significant return to the PGA Tour.

Chesson Hadley’s recent performances include his significant run in the PGA Tour season in 2023. He finished in a remarkable 7th position at the World Wide Technology Championship and the Shriners Children's Open.

After becoming a professional in 2010, Hadley has around $9,788,245 in his career earnings. His career-best earnings were in the 2017-18 season, where he earned a substantial $2,768,863. Annually, Hadley has been earning an average of $978,825 in prize money.