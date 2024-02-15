Who is Chiara Tamburlini? All you need to know about the Swiss golfer playing on the Ladies European Tour

Chiara Tamburlini is a professional golfer from Switzerland and she is looking to take the Ladies European Tour by storm in 2024.

Chiara attended The University of Mississippi where she was a focal player on the Ole Miss Rebels women's golf team. A winning record and terrific legacy at Ole Miss could be highlighted by what happened her sophomore year. Finishing 8th individually, she helped propel her team to an NCAA Championship.

Turning professional in August of 2023, Chiara joined the LET Access Tour, the development tour to the Ladies European Tour. Tamburlini made her inaugural professional appearance at the PGA Championship Gothenburg.

Chiara Tamburlini's professional experience and expectations

As stated above, Chiara Tamburlini made her first start at the PGA Championship Gothenburg. Her opening round was impressive, shooting a 2-under par 70 and creating some momentum for herself in the 54 hole tournament. After three rounds, Chiara won the tournament by an impressive 5 strokes.

A few weeks after she hoisted the trophy at Kungsbacka Golf Club in Sweden, she won the Rose Ladies Open in England. At €65,000, the tournament features the largest purse other than the LETAS Grand Finale. After the third round, Tamburlini said (via golfnews.co.uk):

"It feels amazing, quite overwhelming to be honest. It's starting to settle in. I'm quite speechless now."

Finishing in the top 3 of the season ranking on the LET Access Tour, Chiara graduated to the Ladies European Tour ahead of the 2024 golf season.

Chiara Tamburlini played at the Magical Kenya Open this week in Africa. After firing off a 72, 71, 73, 72, she finished with a 4-under 288 stroke total for the tournament. Chiara was quoted as saying about the Magical Kenya Open after the Friday (February 9) round:

"The course is definitely longer as well, but it is more similar to what we had in college so I wouldn't say it was too big of a change." (timestamp 1:20 - 1:30 in the YouTube video)

With a huge opportunity to prove herself in front of major competition on the Ladies European Tour, Chiara is leaning on the fact that she is taking every chance she can. Being as young as she is, graduating college a handful of months prior to her first professional tournament, Chiara Tamburlini is on the radar and we can expect great things from her moving forward.