Who is Chun An Yu? All about the Taiwanese golfer

Chun An Yu, who commonly goes by the name Kevin Yu, was born on August 11, 1998 in Taoyuan City, Taiwan. Yu is currently tied for 46th at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Kevin Yu has had a stellar amateur career. Yu represented Taiwan at the 2013 Asian Youth Games and earned the gold medal. He also led the national team to the win at the 2014 Asian Games. Having played in the 2014 Asian Games and the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics, he went on to play at Arizona State University in 2017.

During his time at Arizona State University, Yu won three titles and earned the All-America First Team and All-America Third Team honors. He emerged victorious at the 2019 Australian Master of the Amateurs and also qualified for the U.S. Open in 2020, marking his third time qualifying for the event as an amateur.

After turning professional in 2021, Yu played on the Korn Ferry Tour through the PGA Tour University Program. Kevin Yu was number four in the inaugural PGA Tour University Class of 2021.

He earned his PGA Tour card in the 2021 - 2022 season through the Korn Ferry Tour and became the second person of Taiwanese origin to earn a card. He had three top ten finishes that comprised two second-place finishes and one third-place finish before joining the PGA Tour.

Kevin Yu earned his first-ever top five finish on the PGA Tour at the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He finished tied for third with a score of 17 under par.

In the 2022 - 2023 PGA Tour season, Yu played 23 events and made the cut in 12. He had three top ten finishes and five top 25 finishes. He entered the top 100 on the FedEx Cup Rankings and ended the season ranked 99th with 445 points and made $1,232,379 in earnings.

Kevin Yu's 2024 PGA Tour season

Kevin Yu has played in 14 events so far in the 2024 PGA Tour season. Having made seven cuts, he has had four top ten finishes and four top 25 finishes.

Yu currently sits at 78th on the FedEx Cup Rankings with 389 points and has made $1,391,531 in earnings this season.

He started off the season at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii where we missed the cut. Yu went on to record a top five finish next week at the American Express. He finished tied for third with an impressive score of 27 under par.

He followed it up with a tied for 6th finish at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open with a 10 under par score.

Prior to the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, Yu recorded a tied for fourth finish at the inaugural 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic. He shot a score of 15 under par at the event.

Here is Kevin Yu's 2024 PGA Tour season finishes so far:

DATE TOURNAMENT FINISH SCORE 1.14.2024 Sony Open CUT -1 1.21.2024 American Express T3 -27 1.27.2024 Farmers Insurance Open T6 -10 2.4.2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am T58 -3 2.11.2024 WM Phoenix Open CUT E 2.18.2024 Genesis Invitational CUT +8 3.3.2024 Cognizant Classic T9 -12 3.17.2024 Players Championship CUT +3 3.24.2024 Valspar Championship CUT +1 4.7.2024 Valero Texas Open T39 -2 4.21.2024 Corales Puntacana Championship CUT E 4.28.2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans T28 -288 5.5.2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson CUT -5 5.12.2024 Myrtle Beach Classic T4 -15