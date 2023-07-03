Who is Daniel Hillier? Everything to know about the New Zealander who won the DP World Tour's British Masters 2023

New Zealand's professional golfer Daniel Hillier secured his first DP World Tour victory at the British Masters 2023. The 24-year-old defeated Gunner Wiebe by a margin of two shots.

Hillier carded a total aggregate score of 278 (-10). In the final round's play, he shot a hole-in-one on the 15th hole and then shot a birdie, which was followed by another hole-in-one eagle to win his first DP World Tour title.

The British Masters 2023 had a prize pool of $3.5 million and Daniel Hillier took home a massive paycheck of $595,000.

Daniel Hillier kissing the British Masters 2023 Trophy (via Getty Images)

Who is British Masters 2023 champion Daniel Hillier? Exploring his life and career achievements so far

Born on 26 July 1998, Daniel Hillier is a New Zealand-origin professional golfer who is currently signed with the DP World Tour, famously known as the European Tour.

Hillier was an exceptional golfer during his amateur days. His first win came in the 2015 New Zealand Amateur. He won the aforementioned tournament twice in his career, the second win came in 2017.

In the same year, he won the John Jones Steel Harewood Open tournament on the Charles Tour.

Daniel Hillier with the Bledisloe Cup at the ISPS Handa New Zealand Golf Open (via Getty Images)

He was also the 2016 Australian Boys' Amateur Champion. In the 2017 Grant Clements Memorial Tournament, he turned out to be victorious. Then in 2018, he was part of the New Zealand squad for the 2018 Eisenhower Trophy.

Daniel Hillier decided to turn professional back in 2019. Despite being part of the PGA Tour of Australasia, he had got limited opportunities on the circuit, all due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

He was associated with the Charles Tour wins for quite a long time. His first victory as a professional came on the same golf circuit. Hillier won the 2020 Brian Green Property Group NZ Super 6 Manawatu. Later in October 2020, he won the DVS Pegasus Open defeating Mako Thompson by two strokes.

In 2021, he won the Challenge Costa Brava tournament which is played on the Challenge Tour. In the following year, Hillier registered another win in the 2022 Swiss Challenge defeating Jeong-Weon Ko by a margin of two strokes.

The year 2023 had been quite fruitful for Daniel Hillier. In April, he won the Fruehauf Trailers Omaha Beach Pro-Am. Then on July 2, he won his first DP World Tour event which came after defeating Gunner Wiebe and Oliver Wilson at the Betfred British Masters 2023.

Daniel Hillier in the 2019 US Open (via Getty Images)

He has also played in two major tournaments so far. However, he did not manage to make the cut in any of the appearances. He participated in the 2019 US Open and then in the 2021 Open Championship.

