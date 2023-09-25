Who is Dustin Johnson’s brother and caddie, Austin Johnson?

American golfer Dustin Johnson owes a significant part of his success to his trusted caddie and younger brother, Austin Johnson. The remarkable partnership between these siblings has been a defining element of Dustin's illustrious career.

Austin Johnson officially joined his brother's side as his caddie in late 2013. Austin, a graduate of the College of Charleston in 2013, initially contemplated pursuing a career in pharmaceutical sales.

However, destiny had a different plan when Dustin extended an offer that Austin couldn't refuse. Prior to becoming his full-time caddie, Austin had occasionally carried his brother's bag on the course.

However, his role became permanent when Dustin's former caddie couldn't accompany him to Australia due to the birth of his child. Before Austin, Bobby Brown had served as Johnson's caddie since 2008, marking Dustin's debut season on the PGA Tour.

Together, they clinched four titles, including notable victories at the AT&T National Pro-Am and the 2010 BMW Championship. At one point, Dustin even teamed up with Joe LaCava, Tiger Woods' caddie. However, this partnership was short-lived.

Austin's pivotal moment arrived during the WGC-HSBC tournament in Shanghai, where he caddied for Dustin, helping him secure a victory over Ian Poulter by three strokes. From that point forward, Austin Johnson became an indispensable member of Dustin's team.

The Johnson brothers' collaboration has yielded an impressive 17 PGA Tour tournament victories.

Among their significant achievements are Dustin's maiden Major win at the 2016 US Open and his second Major triumph at the 2020 Masters.

Recognizing his invaluable contributions, Austin received the prestigious title of PGA Tour Caddie of the Year for 2016.

‘"I’m never gonna have with anyone else what I have with him," says Dustin Johnson on his partnership with Austin Johnson

Dustin Johnson of the United States walks with his caddie Austin Johnson (Image via Getty)

For Dustin Johnson, this partnership isn't just a key; it's the foundation of his incredible journey. Beyond the golfer-caddie relationship, their connection runs deep as brothers and friends.

"You travel with your caddie, eat with your caddie, spend all day with your caddie. It needs to be someone you like, someone you trust. I’m never gonna have with anyone else what I have with him," said Dustin Johnson.