Who is Dustin Johnson's caddie in 2022? Net worth, experience and more

Dustin Johnson is one of golf's greats. He was at No. 1 for 135 weeks. The 24-time PGA Tour title winner has been in the news recently about many things, one of which is his switch to LIV Golf. All these years, there's been one person who has been with him throughout and that is his younger brother as well as caddie, Austin Johnson.

How much does Dustin Johnson's caddie make?

Usually, the caddie gets a 10 per cent of the prize money won by the golfer. Reportedly, Austin took 10 per cent of the prize when Johnson senior won the 2020 FedEx $15m bonus pot. Since they are brothers, he might have gotten more.

Interestingly, that amount was more than the prize money of many PGA Tour events at the time, which included a few of the winning amounts his brother had won at a few events (The Travelers). Another fact is that this amount would have ranked him in the top 500 of the PGA Tour's all-time earning history.

Since Dustin switched parties and is now in the PGA Tour's rival LIV Golf group, it can be expected that Austin has no shortage of money.

The former PGA Tour No. 1 has claimed the inaugural individual championship at LIV Golf. With this triumph, he won $18m winners’ bonus in the championship in Jeddah. He also went on to win the team event and his earnings went past the $35 million. Austin would have naturally got a good amount out of that.

Austin & Dustin Johnson have had quite a successful partnership

Austin Johnson has made a lot of money with Dustin Johnson (Image via Getty)

Dustin Johnson has had his brother Austin as a caddie since late 2013. It is almost unimaginable to see the 38-year-old without his younger brother by his side.

Austin graduated from the College of Charleston in 2013 and was thinking of pursuing pharmaceutical sales. However, a call from his brother stopped him from doing that and since then, he has been a regular feature with Dustin.

Austin had caddied for Dustin before as well, but he became permanent when Dustin's former caddie didn't travel with him to Australia due to the birth of his child.

Bobby Brown was Johnson’s caddie since 2008, his debut season on the PGA Tour. With Brown, Johnson has won four titles, including a couple of AT&T National Pro-Am titles and the 2010 BMW Championship.

Dustin also had Tiger Woods' current caddie Joe LaCava for a while, but it didn't last long.

After doing well in Perth, Austin caddied for his brother again at the WGC-HSBC tournament in Shanghai, where Dustin defeated Ian Poulter by three. Since then, Johnson Junior has become a permanent part of Dustin's team.

Since the partnership was formed, the Johnson brothers have won 17 PGA Tour tournaments. Some important wins include Dustin's first Major at the 2016 US Open and then his second one at the 2020 Masters.

Austin has also received laurels as he won the PGA Tour Caddie of the Year for 2016.

