Who is the favorite to win 2023 Tour Championship? Ranking top 5 contenders at East Lake Golf Course

The Tour Championship is underway right now at the East Lake Golf Course. The winner of the Tour Championship will take home the massive $18 million sum to conclude the 2023 FedEx Cup. Rory McIlory and Scottie Scheffler have the most on the line with Scheffler already being the player who has earned the most in a given Tour season.

If McIlroy wins after a three-stroke deficit to Scheffler (after the starting strokes being awarded), he will be the first player ever to win FedEx Cup two years in a row. This win will extend his lead. This will be his fourth such trophy. The only one close to him is Tiger Woods with two trophies.

Here are the top 5 contenders for the 2023 Tour Championship

1. Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler at the 2023 Tour Championship Golf (image via Getty)

He is the de facto pick right now. Scottie's form has been impeccable throughout the season. His lowest finish has only been a T31 in the 19 events he has played. He finished in the top-12 17 times, which includes two victories and 11 top-five finishes.

2. Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy at the 2023 Tour Championship Golf (image via Getty)

He has also been in excellent form and has not placed outside of the top 10 since May. Moreover, he is placed third at the start of the Championship, giving him a starting score of -7. McIlroy has a lot on the line this year - records and accolades; however, an additional $18 million would be a nice addition.

3. Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland at the 2023 Tour Championship Golf (image via Getty)

He is coming off strong with a victory at the BMW Championship. He not only won the event but also scored a record-breaking 61 in the final round. Hovland is playing in his fourth consecutive Tour Championship and placed fifth in 2021. A starting score of -8 further boosts his chances to take him the Cup this weekend.

4. Xander Schauffele

He is definitely a sleeper pick, considering his seven-shot deficit against Scottie. However, Xander has a phenomenally good record at this golf course with the 2017 Champhionship win at East Lake. He also has had top-seven finishes six times in a row at Championship events. Schauffele is the definition of 'reliable' considering he has made the cut in 32 tournaments in a row!

5. Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm at the 2023 Tour Championship Golf (image via Getty)

He is placed fourth at the start of the Championship due to the points scored in the FedEx Cup. This puts him at a four-stroke deficit from the leader, Scottie Scheffler. Rahm is an extremely talented player, but his recent T31 placement at the BMW Championship brings up questions around his form. He is still fourth in the FedEx Cup standings, giving him a starting score of -6, which might be enough to offset any shaky start.