Who is Fijian golfer Vijay Singh? Exploring the life and career of the 3-time major winner

Vijay Singh, popularly known as 'The Big Fijian', is a professional golfer who currently plays on the PGA Tour Champions. He is regarded as one of the most successful golfers in the world. Vijay has won 65 professional events in his career.

Vijay Singh was born on February 22, 1963, in Lautoka, Viti Levu, Fiji. He spent his childhood playing snooker, cricket, and football. Recalling his childhood memories, Vijay once said:

"When we were kids, we couldn't afford golf balls, so we had to make do with coconuts. My father used to say, 'Little Vijay, golf balls don't fall off trees you know'. So found some that did."

Vijay's father Mohan introduced him to golf. He developed a keen interest in the game as he grew up and turned pro in 1982.

Vijay Singh began his career on the Asian Golf Circuit. However, his career was jeopardized when he was suspended from the tour due to allegations that he lowered his score by more than one to make the cut at an event.

Although Vijay denies the accusation, an investigation into the allegations proved them to be true, resulting in him being permanently barred from the Asian Golf Circuit.

Nonetheless, Vijay never gave up on his dream and took a job at the Keningau Club and continued to practice golf to enhance his skills. He saved money to re-enter tournaments and started playing in the European Tour events.

Vijay Singh's professional career

Vijay Singh re-entered golf tournaments in 1998 by playing in events offshoot of the European Tour. By the end of the year, he entered the European Tour Qualifying School for the second consecutive year.

After a year of struggle, he tasted his first victory on the European Tour at the Volvo Open Championship in Italy and finished in 24th place on the merit list.

Vijay Singh earned membership in the PGA Tour in 1993 and won the first event at the Buick Classic by defeating Mark Wiebe in an incredible playoff. With this victory, he was named the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

Vijay Singh (Image via Getty)

Vijay's PGA Tour highlights include his blistering wins at the 1997 Memorial Tournament, 2005 Sony Open, 2007 Mercedes Benz Championship, 2007 Arnold Palmer Invitational, and 2008 Deutsche Bank Championship.

The Big Fijian has won 65 professional events in his career, including 34 PGA Tour events, 13 European Tour events, and three major events.

Having competed in all four major events, Vijay Singh has won two PGA Championships and one Masters. He finished third at the 1999 US Open and second at the 2003 Open Championship.

He joined the PGA Tour Champions in 2013, playing at the Pacific Links Hawaii Championship, and finished in sixth place. He finished second at the Quicken Loans National.

Singh won the first Senior event of his career at the 2017 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. He won the PGA Tour Champions major, the Constellation Senior Players Championship, in 2018 after defeating Jeff Maggert in a playoff.

