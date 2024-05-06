Who is golfer Ben Kohles? 5 things about the American you didn’t know

Ben Kohles, born in Dallas, Texas, played for his college and won five tournaments at the University of Virginia. He was a three-time All-American and claimed the ACC Player of the Year twice.

The American turned pro in the year 2012 and has an average finish of 50th. He made the cut twice at the PGA in his five appearances. Ben Kohles has earned $225,708 till 2023.

After marking his first professional win at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational on the Web.com Tour in 2012, Kohles also won the next week at the Cox Classic, hitting a 62 in the final round by three strokes. The 34-year-old became the first golfer to triumph in his first two debuts.

On that note, here are five things you probably didnt know about Ben Kohles.

5 things you didn't know about Ben Kohles

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Final Round (Image via Getty)

#1 His family

Kohles moved to Sea Island to live with his parents after college and has a younger sister. He married his wife, Lindsey Kohles, in 2019.

#2 He was a late bloomer

Kohles never tried for the golf team in his freshman year. He did not play regularly until he was 13 and never played in tournaments till he was 15. Kohles' coach, Virginia's Bowen Sargent, recalled his early performances, saying (via Golfweek):

“After his first tournament, I’ll never forget it. I knew he was good, but I didn’t know he was that good, I went up to his parents and told them both, you guys have a really special kid here. This kid’s going to make it. He has an intangible. The tougher the situation gets and the more that it means, the more he likes it. There’s very few kids who enjoy that environment, and he always has.”

#3 He loves bowling

Kohles loves bowling and had a class called "Lifetime Sports" in his high school. He goes bowling regularly, along with his caddie, for an hour and a half. He has obtained scores of more than 200.

#4 His golf guides

Before becoming a professional golfer, he worked on his swing with Todd Anderson. Randy Myers made him stronger and Dr. Bob Rotella worked on his mental health.

#5 His record on the Korn Ferry Tour

Ben was the Player of the Year at the Korn Ferry Tour in the year 2023. He finished first on the Korn Ferry points list after winning events back-to-back. He was the first person to win a Web.com Tour event on his pro debut.