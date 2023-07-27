Who is golfer Justin Suh? Everything about the 2023 3M Open’s current leader

Justin Suh is currently leading the 3M Open that is being held at the TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota. The golfer is almost done with his first round and currently sits at -6. He is tied for the lead alongside Brandt Snedeker and Hideki Matsuyama.

Justin Suh is an American pro golfer who currently plays on the PGA Tour. He turned pro in 2019, after which he played on the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Tour Latinoamerica and then the PGA Tour.

Justin Suh drains the long birdie putt @3MOpen. 1-shot back of the leadJustin Suh drains the long birdie putt @3MOpen. pic.twitter.com/xAsqIoDeaZ

Suh is from Las Vegas and began playing golf at an early age. He attended Evergreen Valley Highschool, after which he went to the University of Southern Carolina to play collegiate golf. He was awarded the Pac 12 Player of the Year in 2018.

In 2018, Suh also played and represented the US in the Eisenhower Trophy alongside Collin Morikawa and Cole Hammer. He went on to win the silver medal with his team. He was World No. 1 from October 2018 to April 2019 in the Amateur World Golf Rankings.

Justin Suh's golf journey after turning pro

Justin Suh earned a degree in business administration in 2019 and turned pro soon after he graduated. He played on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica briefly before moving on to the Korn Ferry Tour.

In 2022, Suh earned eight top-10 finishes and 14 top-25 finishes in his first 22 starts on the Korn Ferry Open. He also finished as the runner-up at the Utah Championship. Suh won the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship, ranking No. 1 in the points race.

His first-place finish also led him to earn a PGA Tour card for the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. He also earned a place at the 2023 Players Championship and 2023 US Open, a new addition to the perks of winning the Korn Ferry Finals. He was also voted the Korn Ferry Tour player of the year.

Suh's 2023 season has been quite a successful one. He finished T6 at the Players Championship and T5 at the Honda Classic. He also recorded a T16 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge and finished T27 at the US Open.