Who is Grace Kim? A look at the Lotte Championship-winning rookie's career so far

Australian golfer Grace Kim has taken the LPGA Tour by storm with her recent victory at the Lotte Championship. The 19-year-old rookie won her first LPGA title in just her third start as a professional, defeating fellow Australians Hannah Green and Minjee Lee in a sudden-death playoff.

This win now establishes her as a leading contender in the sport and draws greater attention to her.

Grace Kim was born on January 9, 2004, in Sydney, Australia. She started playing golf when she was just eight years old and quickly developed a passion for the sport.

Kim's amateur career was filled with achievements, including winning the 2019 Australian Girls' Junior Championship and finishing as the runner-up at the 2021 Australian Women's Amateur.

Her talent caught the attention of the golfing world, and she received numerous invitations to play in professional events as an amateur. In 2021, she competed in the Australian Ladies Classic, where she finished tied for the 11th place. This impressive performance led her to turn professional in March 2021.

LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei - Final Round

From junior golf to the LPGA Tour

Grace Kim's rapid rise to the LPGA Tour is a testament to her talent and hard work. She qualified for the tour through the LPGA Q-Series, a qualifying tournament for players seeking to earn LPGA membership. Kim finished tied for 19th place in the tournament, securing her spot on the tour for the 2023 season.

Kim made her LPGA debut at the Kia Classic in March 2023, where she finished tied for 51st place. She followed that up with an impressive performance at the ANA Inspiration, finishing tied for 14th place.

However, it was at the Lotte Championship where Grace Kim truly shone, showcasing her talent and potential to the world.

A stunning victory at the Lotte Championship

Grace Kim's victory at the Lotte Championship was nothing short of impressive. She finished the tournament tied for the lead with Green and Lee at 15-under par, forcing a sudden-death playoff. Kim kept her composure and birdied the first playoff hole to claim her first LPGA title.

Kim's victory at the Lotte Championship was historic in many ways. She became the first player born in 2000s to win an LPGA event, and she did it in just her third start as a professional. Kim's win also secured her a spot in the US Women's Open in June 2023, a major tournament in women's golf.

Grace Kim's golfing style and skills

Grace Kim's golfing style is characterized by her accuracy and consistency on the course. She has a natural ability to hit the ball straight, which allows her to position herself well for her approach shots. Kim's short game is also a strength, as she has excellent touch around the greens and is a skilled putter.

The teenage sensation's strong mental game is also a key asset. Despite her young age and lack of experience, she showed remarkable composure and poise during the Lotte Championship playoff, which helped her secure the victory. Her competitive drive and focus will undoubtedly serve her well in the years to come.

What's next for Grace Kim?

Kim's future in professional golf looks bright. Her victory at the Lotte Championship has given her a tremendous boost of confidence, and she will undoubtedly be a player to watch in the upcoming tournaments. She has already secured her spot in the US Women's Open, and will be looking to make an impact in her first major tournament.

As a rookie, Grace Kim is still learning and developing her game, and she will undoubtedly face challenges and setbacks along the way. However, her talent and determination suggest that she has the potential to become a star on the LPGA Tour. Her victory at the Lotte Championship has proven that she has the mental fortitude and skill to win on the biggest stage.

She held her nerve in a tense playoff against two experienced golfers and emerged victorious. Her ability to remain focused under pressure and hit clutch shots when it mattered most was a testament to her mental toughness and composure.

