Who is Grayson Murray’s fiancée, Christiana Ritchie? 4 things to know about their relationship

Grayson Murray made headlines by winning a tournament earlier in the year. By virtue of his performance at the Sony Open, he and his fiancee will be at Augusta National for him to take on the best of the best in the world of golf.

He's playing the Masters with his future wife right beside him, but who is Christiana Ritchie? Here's what we know about her:

Who is Christiana Ritchie? Meet Grayson Murray's wife-to-be

4) The relationship is transcontinental

Grayson Murray and his fiancee at the Sony Open

Grayson Murray and his fiancee Christiana Ritchie first met at the 2021 American Express tournament in California. That was on one coast of the United States, but they now live together in Florida on the other coast. Her parents currently still live on the other side of the country, in Palm Desert, California, but their wedding is set to be near Pinehurst, which is right outside of where Murray grew up in North Carolina, so they have a lot of connections all across the country.

3) They're both Christian

Grayson Murray is a devout Christian

Both Murray and his fiancee are devout Christians. Murray has credited his life's turnaround to his faith, and it's something that he and Ritchie share deeply. They have a shared passion for golf, but that's not the only thing that connects them.

Murray said via Golf Monthly:

"Yeah, we just said a prayer. We said a prayer that the good Lord is looking over us, and no matter what the outcome was going to be, it wasn't going to be life changing."

That was after he had won the 2024 Sony Open and he was quick to credit his faith. He also said:

"Me and her are still a son and daughter to Jesus Christ, and that's never going to change. I grew up going to church, and my family, they're strong Christians."

He admitted to neglecting that part of his life for a while, but that meeting Ritchie helped put his focus back there and that their faith would be the foundation of their relationship together.

2) They can both swing a club

Expand Tweet

Aside from being the future bride of a PGA Tour golfer, Christiana Ritchie can swing a club herself. At the 2024 Masters Par 3 contest, she hit the ball cleanly and sent it over the trees and over the water to impressively land within reasonable putting distance. Her form was impeccable too, which means she's learned a thing or two from Murray.

1) They had no trouble deciding to wed

The two have been together for some time now, but Grayson Murray says it was a no-brainer to have asked her to marry him. He announced their engagement via an Instagram post and said:

"Easiest decision of my life. I love you so much babe. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. God is so Great."

She also said yes to the wedding and it was evidently not a challenging thing for either of them. The wedding is planned for this spring, so it should come soon.