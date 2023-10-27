Who is Hannah Green? Exploring all about the Aussie LPGA golfer

The competition is fierce at the 2023 Maybank Championship, and Hannah Green is one of the players in the mix. After two rounds, the Australian is one of six players within three shots of the lead. Green is tied for third on 10-under 134.

Hannah Green is still a young player (she will be 27 in December 2023), but she is already one of the top players in her country. Green is from Perth, where she began playing golf under the tutelage of her father.

Expand Tweet

As a child and teenager, she quickly excelled in the sport, and the results soon began to come. Her time as an amateur was extremely successful, despite its relatively short duration.

Her first amateur title came at the age of 16, when she won the 2012 Newman and Brooks Junior Championship. From there, she won at least one event a year for the next three seasons (the 2013 WA 72 Hole Stroke Play and the 2014 Dunes Medal).

In 2015, she won the Port Phillip Open Amateur and the Victorian Women's Amateur Championship. Green played in the New Zealand Open and lost the title to then-world revelation Lydia Ko. Also that year, she made her LPGA Tour debut in great form with a T20 at the Women's Australian Open.

Although she was only 18 years old at the time (she turned 19 in December 2015), there is no doubt that she was ready to take it to the next level.

Hannah Green had completed her general education at Como Secondary School. There she trained at the Golf Academy, of which she is one of the brightest graduates. She is also currently a global ambassador for the Academy.

Hannah Green's professional career explored

Green with her major trophy (Image via Getty).

Green turned professional before the age of 20 (2016). She began this stage of her career playing on the WPGA Tour of Australasia and the Epson Tour, where she quickly rose to prominence.

So much so that the following season (2017), she won five tournaments (two on the WPGA Tour of Australasia and three on the Epson Tour). This opened the doors to the LPGA Tour for the 2018 season. She has been playing at the highest level ever since.

Hannah Green did not have to wait long to reach the winner's circle on the LPGA Tour. In 2019, she scored her first victory at this level, which was also her first major: the Women's PGA Championship.

Her second victory also came in 2019, when she won the Cambia Portland Classic. Her third LPGA Tour victory came during the current season (2023), when she won the inaugural JM Eagle LA Championship.

The current season has been very positive for Hannah Green. In addition to the aforementioned victory, she has two other top-10 finishes and has made 13 cuts in 18 tournaments.

She is currently tied for 27th in the Race To CME Globe season rankings, so she is virtually qualified for the Tour Championship.