Who is Henrik Norlander? All you need to know about the Swedish golfer

Henrik Norlander is a Swedish golfer who is currently plying his trade in the Shriners Children's Open.

Born and raised in Sweden, Norlander initially had an interest in both golf and tennis. But soon, he realized that his passion lies in golf. He began his competitive career at Fagelbro Golf & Country Club, although later, he represented Djursholm Golf Club.

He came into the limelight after finishing second in the U15 category unofficial Swedish Youth Championship in 2002. Norlander went one better in the following year, clinching the title in the U16 category.

He contributed to the Swedish teams at the European Boys' Team Championship and the European Amateur Team Championship multiple times. Norlander had the honor of representing Sweden at the Eisenhower Trophy in 2008 and 2010. His participation earned him a bronze medal in Adelaide, Australia, in 2008.

Notably, Norlander played an instrumental role in his college team's victory at the 2010 NCAA Division I Championship. He turned professional in 2011 with a best ranking of No.10 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

A look at Henrik Norlander's professional career

Henrik Norlander, of Sweden, watches his drive from the ninth tee during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship (Image via AP Photo)

Henrik Norlander currently features on the PGA Tour. He has previously been a part of the Korn Ferry Tour, Challenge Tour and eGolf Professional Tour. The Swedish golfer earned his first PGA Tour card for the 2013 season through the Web.com Tour.

Norlander's first-ever professional victory came at the Olde Sycamore Open in 2012. He clinched the title, defeating Gator Todd by a margin of two strokes. His other two professional wins came on the Korn Ferry Tour.

In August 2015, he won the Hotel Fitness Championship by a margin of three strokes and in June 2019, he won the Wichita Open.

He recently finished runners-up at the San Farms 2023 in October, losing to Luke List. Norlander, who is now featuring in the Shriners Children's Open at the TPC Summerlin, will hope to finish on a high note.