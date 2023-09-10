Who is Hurly Long’s father, Ted Long? Everything you need to know about the former Challenge Tour player

Ted Long, the father of Hurly Long, has had a fascinating journey in the sport that spans both playing and coaching roles.

His connection to golf runs deep. As a former Challenge Tour player, he immersed himself in the game and found ways to introduce it to his family from an early age.

He started showing golf videos to his son Hurly when the young prodigy was just two weeks old. Hurly's passion for the sport ignited; by age two, he was already swinging clubs.

Ted Long pursued his own education and golf career at West Virginia University. There, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and was an active member of the golf team. These formative years laid the foundation for his future successes as a player and a coach.

His journey in golf took an educational twist as he obtained a Class A-1 PGA of America certification. He transitioned from a player to a Head Golf Professional at Heidelberg Golf Club, where he served from June 1988 to December 2001.

This marked a pivotal moment in his career as he began sharing his extensive knowledge and passion for golf with aspiring players.

His role as a Golf Professional Coach at Golf Club St. Leon-Rot from January 2002 to November 2011 was instrumental in establishing one of the most successful golf programs globally.

Long's contributions extended beyond coaching, as he also acted as a consultant to the Dietmar Hopp Foundation. The organization focuses on various aspects of its golf-related programs at St. Leon-Rot.

Under his guidance, junior teams achieved numerous national team championships, while individual players went on to clinch national and international titles. These included a European Amateur Championship.

The fact that three of his players, Florian Fritsch, Stephan Gross, and Moritz Lampert made it to the European Tour further underscores his prowess. His coaching talent extended to the Ladies European Tour, where players like Leigh Whittaker and Denise Simon benefited from his expertise.

Ted Long's remarkable contributions to the world of golf didn't go unnoticed, with the PGA of Germany recognizing him as one of the top 10 teaching professionals in the country. His dedication to junior golf earned him the coveted Teacher of the Year for Junior Golf award in 2007.

What does Ted Long currently do?

Ted Long with Marc Hammer at the STARNBERG OPEN 2020 (Image via ProGolfTour)

In 2010, Ted Long founded and established the European Golf Rankings. It ranks various international, national, and regional amateur events across Europe. These rankings encompass players aged 12 and upwards, offering a comprehensive view of the golfing landscape.

It has also been entrusted with producing the official rankings for the German Golf Federation. Ted Long's visionary leadership in this venture has significantly contributed to promoting and recognizing amateur golf events and players throughout Europe.

Since January 2012, Ted Long has assumed the pivotal role of Head Coach at Golf Club Mannheim-Viernheim (GCMV). In this capacity, he oversees all facets of the golf program, including budgeting and supervision.

An impressive track record of achievements has marked his tenure at GCMV. Under his guidance, the team has clinched two German Men's National Championships and three German Men’s Southern Conference Championships.

Additionally, Ted Long has played a pivotal role in fostering golf talent, with numerous players from GCMV securing positions in Team Germany. GCMV currently boasts of the highest number of German National players among all golf clubs in Germany.

Long's commitment to mentoring the next generation of golfers is evident in his role as the instructor for 10 members of Team Germany. This includes prominent figures like Karolin Lampert, who competes on the Ladies European Tour.

His exceptional coaching prowess has not gone unnoticed, as he has been deservedly honored with the title of Teacher of the Year in 2014, 2017, and 2019.