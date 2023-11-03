Who is In Gee Chun? South Korean golfer’s profile explored

In Gee Chun, also known as Chun In-gee, is a professional South Korean golfer who has been a prominent figure in the sport. She began to play the sport at the age of 10 when she watched her fellow South Korean golfer Se-ri Pak triumph at the 1998 U.S. Women's Open.

In Gee Chun after winning the 2015 U.S. Women's Open - Final Round (Image via Getty)

She turned professional in 2012, and her breakthrough came in 2015 when she secured her first major championship victory at the U.S. Women's Open. This win laid the foundation for a promising career.

At the 2015 U.S. Women's Open, Chun made history by becoming the first player to win majors on three tours in the same calendar year. These wins spanned across the KLPGA tour, where she again won two major titles. She ended the streak with two more major championship victories at the JLPGA Tour.

These victories proved her remarkable consistency and run throughout various formats as she further solidified her place as an upcoming golfing sensation.

In Gee Chun’s net worth, philanthropy, and more

In 2022, In Gee Chun's estimated net worth stands at approximately $3 million. Her primary source of earnings was through her endorsements and sponsorships. She has been associated with various brands and built a global portfolio that includes Nike, Japanese equipment company Srixon, Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer, and South Korean golfwear brand Fairliar.

Beyond her golfing success, In Gee Chun is also recognized for her philanthropic endeavors. In 2016, she established the In Gee Chun Foundation, dedicated to supporting young and talented golfers. The foundation aims to provide opportunities for aspiring golfers to develop their skills and achieve their full potential in the sport.

Through her charitable initiatives, Chun actively contributes to the growth and promotion of golf in South Korea, giving back to the game that has brought her so much success. Her journey from being a young golfer to a three-time major champion is an inspiration to many of the young athletes around the world.

She recently also participated in the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America 2023 tournament. Her impact extends beyond the golf course, as she actively works to support and nurture the next generation of golfing talent in South Korea.