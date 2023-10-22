Who Is Harrison Frazar? 5 things about the American Golfer you didn't know

Harrison Frazar, an American professional golfer, is currently competing in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Virginia. He has got off to an amazing start, making five of his seven birdies in the front nine. Moreover, in round 65, his bogey-free 7-under was exceptional.

Now let's look at five things about Harrison Frazar you didn't know.

1. The remarkable 59 shoot

Harrison Frazar at the 2008 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament - Round 5 (Image via Getty)

In December 2008, at the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West in the fourth round, he shot a remarkable 59 and won the medal. He won it by an eight-stroke margin and ended the game with an amazing total of -32 after six rounds. Harrison Frazar is still one of the few to have achieved this feat.

2. Career earnings

Frazar's career earnings amount to $11,456,390, with an average per year of $636,466 in prize money. His earnings peaked in 2003-04, when he earned $1,446,764.

However, he suffered a few minor ailments from 2001 to 2005, requiring hip and shoulder surgery. Playing on the PGA Tour, he earned over $600,000 in 11 tournaments to regain his 2011 PGA Tour card.

3. Early life and Amateur career

Frazar was born in Dallas, Texas, and graduated from Highland Park High School, where he set a record by winning two state golf titles.

For all three years of his college, he was selected as a three-time all-Texas pick. He also attended the University of Texas and played golf for the Longhorns. There, he was named All-American three times and shot an amazing 65 to lead his team to a second-place finish at the NCAA Championship.

4. Professional career

Frazar’s pivotal moment in his career came in 2011 when he secured his maiden PGA Tour title at the FedEx St. Jude Classic against the Swedish golfer Robert Karlsson. The victory was difficult, and he claimed this after missing five consecutive cuts. His highest career world ranking of 82 came after finishing in a tie for second place at the Sony Open 2012.

5. Ranking through the years

After his first Masters appearance in 2012, Harrison Frazar’s ranking jumped from 178th to 40th in the FedEx Cup. That win also increased his ranking from 583rd to 144th in the Official World Golf Ranking. In 2011, he finished 69th in his first-ever Open Championship.