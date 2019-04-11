Who's the favorite at Masters 2019?

Rory McIlroy

On the eve of the Masters at Augusta National, there have been lots of speculation on who will wear the Green Jacket on Sunday. Will it be a first-time winner or will it be the likes of Tiger Woods, Patrick Reed or Jordan Spieth who will have the privilege?

There have been a couple of players in good form leading into the tournament, but that form goes out the window when you feel the hype of The Masters and when you drive down Magnolia Lane.

One of the favorites for the week would definitely be the Players Champion, Rory McIlroy. McIlroy has been in exceptional form leading up to the week with seven top-10 finishes in eight starts, including the victory at the Players Championship last month.

Tiger Woods would be another name you cannot dare to exclude from the favorites list. Woods is a four-time Masters Champion and has won 14 major championships in his career along with 80 PGA Tour wins. If the PGA Tour career stats is anything to go by then Woods should finish on the first page of the leaderboard this week.

The young players that could be worth watching include Ryder Cup participants Justin Thomas and Ricky Fowler. Thomas is a fearless competitor and a level-headed golfer, characteristics that could come in handy on a very demanding golf course. Fowler is always part of the conversation when it comes to major championships and it is just a matter of time before he would be in the winners circle.

The last player on the list would be Olympic Champion Justin Rose. Rose always finds a way to compete in big events and it seems like he is always up for the challenge on a difficult and demanding golf course like Augusta National.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

The Masters from Augusta National

